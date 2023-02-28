Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did BTS' star Jungkook delete his Instagram account? Here the answer

    Jungkook's Instagram account has been removed. He also disclosed why he did it. Jungkook explained his decision in a series of Weverse blogs.

    Why did BTS' star Jungkook delete his Instagram account? Here the answer RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 3:27 PM IST

    Jungkook, the group's youngest member, has deactivated his Instagram account, jungkook.97. Jungkook announced his decision in a series of messages on the fan community portal Weverse on Tuesday. He also explained why he cancelled his Instagram account.

    Jeon Jungkook declared his departure from the site and said he would communicate with followers via Weverse. He further stated that he may never return to the platform.

    “I’ve left/quit Instagram.. it’s not hacked 🙂 I didn’t use it so I just deleted it.. don’t worry!!!" he said, as translated by BTS fan @BTStranslation_ on Twitter. “Heheheheheheheh kekekekeke well I just don’t use it so what else could i have done !!? (written cutely) I’d rather do weverse lives from time to time," he added.

    Also Read: Malaika Arora to Kalki Koechlin: 5 Bollywood actresses who got accused for their divorce

    On Tuesday morning, the Golden Maknae made the news immediately after hosting an unplanned Weverse Live session. Due to other events planned around the time, the live session had to be cut short.

    The singer also revealed why he deleted his Instagram account.

    Jungkook made his Instagram debut in December 2021. The singer joined the platform with BTS bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V. The Still With You singer treated fans to several postings over the months, redesigned his account to match a certain pattern, and conducted several AMA sessions that broke the internet. The singer also frequently shared workout videos. Jungkook had more than 50 million Instagram followers. Given how active the maknae was, the revelation comes as a surprise to fans.

    Also Read: Madhuri Dixit breaks the silence on why 'marriage' with Dr. Shriram Nene is 'hard'

    Meanwhile, Jungkook has been concentrating on his solo songs. The singer debuted his music Dreamers during the FIFA 2022 World Cup late last year, and he also teamed with Charlie Puth on Left and Right last summer. The singer is also expected to release a solo album/mixtape shortly.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 3:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Swara Bhasker shares photos of her bedroom, husband Fahad Ahmad calls it 'filmy suhaag raat' RBA

    Swara Bhasker shares photos of her bedroom, husband Fahad Ahmad calls it 'filmy suhaag raat'

    Who was Abby Choi? know about Hong Kong model whose body parts were found in soup pot, refrigerator RBA

    Who was Abby Choi? know about Hong Kong model whose body parts were found in soup pot, refrigerator

    Why was RRR star Jr NTR Not Present at Hollywood Critics Awards ceremony Read this RBA

    Why was RRR star Jr NTR Not Present at Hollywood Critics’ Awards ceremony? Read this

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu get wounded on the sets of Citadel India? Check out picture RBA

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu get wounded on the sets of Citadel India? Check out picture

    Madhuri Dixit breaks the silence on why 'marriage' with husband Shriram Nene is 'hard' vma

    Madhuri Dixit breaks the silence on why 'marriage' with Dr. Shriram Nene is 'hard'

    Recent Stories

    Watch IFS officer shares video of huge King Cobra 'standing up' on slope; leave netizens terrified-tgy

    Watch: IFS officer shares video of huge King Cobra 'standing up' on slope; leave netizens terrified

    ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2024: India among eight teams to seal automatic qualification-ayh

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India among eight teams to seal automatic qualification

    TS EAMCET 2023 notification released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, registration to begin on March 3; know important dates - adt

    TS EAMCET 2023 notification released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, registration to begin on March 3; check dates

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test preview: India eager to seal WTC ICC World Test Championship Final berth, Australia seeks redemption-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: India eager to seal WTC Final berth, Australia seeks redemption

    Maharashtra Oppn leaders demand discussion over drop in onion prices, council adjourned for the day AJR

    Maharashtra: Oppn leaders demand discussion over drop in onion prices, council adjourned for the day

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon