Why did BTS' star Jungkook delete his Instagram account? Here the answer

Jungkook's Instagram account has been removed. He also disclosed why he did it. Jungkook explained his decision in a series of Weverse blogs.

Jungkook, the group's youngest member, has deactivated his Instagram account, jungkook.97. Jungkook announced his decision in a series of messages on the fan community portal Weverse on Tuesday. He also explained why he cancelled his Instagram account.

Jeon Jungkook declared his departure from the site and said he would communicate with followers via Weverse. He further stated that he may never return to the platform.

“I’ve left/quit Instagram.. it’s not hacked 🙂 I didn’t use it so I just deleted it.. don’t worry!!!" he said, as translated by BTS fan @BTStranslation_ on Twitter. “Heheheheheheheh kekekekeke well I just don’t use it so what else could i have done !!? (written cutely) I’d rather do weverse lives from time to time," he added.

On Tuesday morning, the Golden Maknae made the news immediately after hosting an unplanned Weverse Live session. Due to other events planned around the time, the live session had to be cut short.

Jungkook made his Instagram debut in December 2021. The singer joined the platform with BTS bandmates RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V. The Still With You singer treated fans to several postings over the months, redesigned his account to match a certain pattern, and conducted several AMA sessions that broke the internet. The singer also frequently shared workout videos. Jungkook had more than 50 million Instagram followers. Given how active the maknae was, the revelation comes as a surprise to fans.

Meanwhile, Jungkook has been concentrating on his solo songs. The singer debuted his music Dreamers during the FIFA 2022 World Cup late last year, and he also teamed with Charlie Puth on Left and Right last summer. The singer is also expected to release a solo album/mixtape shortly.