    Malaika Arora to Kalki Koechlin: 5 Bollywood actresses who got accused for their divorce

    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 2:19 PM IST

    From Malaika Arora to Kalki Koechlin, here is a list of 5 popular names in B-town who got blamed for their high-profile divorces from their partners.

    Marriages in the entertainment industry seem to be falling apart. Society and netizens blame actresses and B-town icons when marriages fail and for their high-profile divorces. From Malaika Arora to Kalki Koechlin, here is a list of actresses who got blamed for their divorces.

    Malaika Arora:

    Bollywood's diva Malaika Arora often gets trolled and bashed for getting separated from her husband, Arbaaz Khan, post their eighteen years of togetherness. The two are parents to Arhaan. Netizens blamed Malaika for using the family's name and fame before leaving him. Malaika is currently in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

    Kalki Koechlin:

    Actress Kalki Koechlin parted ways from Anurag Kashyap and people blamed her for the divorce. The filmmaker stood by her. Kalki and Guy Hershberg are parents to a baby girl, Sappho.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu:

    Yashoda fame renowned South industry diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu decided to part ways with her estranged husband, Naga Chaitanya. The two announced their divorce on social media. There were speculations in media mills, which stated that the actress asked for Rs 250 crore alimony. People blamed her for their separation.

    Amrita Singh:

    Bollywood actress Amrita Singh was blamed by society after she got separated from Saif Ali Khan. The two are parents to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif is happily married to Kareena Kapoor Khan and is the parent to Taimur and Jeh.

    Sussanne Khan:

    Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan was blamed and trolled for her broken marriage with the Greek God of Bollywood. The two are parents to two sons - Hrehaan and Hridhaan. She is currently in a relationship with Arslan Goni, while Hrithik is in love with Saba Azad.

