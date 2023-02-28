Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madhuri Dixit breaks the silence on why 'marriage' with Dr. Shriram Nene is 'hard'

    Madhuri Dixit opened up about marriage with her husband, Shriram Nene. She revealed how it was really tough in many aspects. She opened up on the main ingredient of a successful married life.

    Madhuri Dixit breaks the silence on why 'marriage' with husband Shriram Nene is 'hard' vma
    Madhuri Dixit, the eminent Bollywood icon and diva, is totally in her career, with some impressive movie projects and television shows in her kitty. The gorgeous actress is currently enjoying highly successful second innings in showbiz.

    Madhuri Dixit enjoys her blissful married life with Dr. Shriram Nene, the renowned Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon. Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Nene often catch the attention of their followers and netizens with their adorable social media posts and reel videos. They are considered one of the most popular and ideal couples in B'town.

    In a recent video posted on Dr. Shriram Nene's official YouTube channel, Madhuri Dixit opened up about their marriage. The 'Fame Game' actress revealed how it had been testing and hard at times. Madhuri Dixit has called her marriage with Dr. Nene to be as tough yet lovely. She is so much proud of her husband and his achievements.

    Elucidating on the same, Madhuri said, "It is tough because of the kind of time you guys have to keep. Whether it is day - night or the call schedules. Sometimes your every other day call. Sometimes, you are on maybe skip one day, and you are on call."

    She also added, "It is hard because then you are the one who is looking after the kids, taking them to school, getting them back and stuff like that. There might be an important event happening. But you are not there because you are in the hospital looking after someone else. Sometimes I might be sick. And you have to take care of someone else."

    Interestingly, Madhuri Dixit is proud of her husband Shriram Nene's achievements. She also stated knowing your partner is the most mandatory and necessary pre-requisite in any marriage. Madhuri said, "I guess it is also so heartening. I always used to feel so proud of you. Because whenever I saw you being so concerned about the patients you are looking after or fighting for their rights. In a marriage, it is important and mandatory to know your partner."

    Video Icon