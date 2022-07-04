Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula remove her bra in front of camera? Here's what happened

    Actor Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshuka Kapoor is the latest member of ‘No Bra Club’. The star kid gets applauded by Priyanka Chopra for the act.

    Mumbai, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 5:19 PM IST

    One of the best times of the day for a woman, hands down, is when she takes off her bra after a long day at work. It is also probably the first thing that a woman would do upon reaching home. And this has been discussed multiple times on social media with women supporting each other for it while talking about how relaxed and free they feel after it.

    The same thoughts were shared by actor Arjun Kapoor’s baby sister, Anshula Kapoor, through an Instagram post. Taking to her social media account, Anshula shared a video of herself wherein she pulls off her bra straps from within the dress that she is wearing, and throws it off the floor.

    In the video that she put up on her Instagram handle, Anshula Kapoor wrote: “The best part about coming home from Sunday brunch! 😬💯 #NoBraClub” Her thoughts were instantly approved by global star Priyanka Chopra. The ‘Citadel’ actor was quick in commenting on her ‘Gunday’ co-star’s sister’s post, saying “Everyday. 😂”

    See the video here:

    Similar thoughts were also shared by many female followers of Anshula Kapoor who went on to talk about how free they feel when they take off their bras after a hectic day of work.

    Anshula Kapoor is the youngest daughter of Boney Kapoor. She is also the half-sister of actors Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor who is set to mark her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’.

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anshula Kapoor’s elder brother Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of ‘Ek Villain Returns’. A sequel to Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Ek Villain’, the film is slated for a theatrical release on July 29. It also stars actors John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

