    Disha Patani gets brutally trolled; netizens ask if she went under the knife

    First Published Jul 1, 2022, 4:15 PM IST

    Disha Patani had to face the brunt of trolls on Thursday after netizens made her the latest victim of body shaming.

    Disha Patani is running on a jam-packed schedule ahead of the release of her upcoming film ‘E Villain Returns’. The film, which is slated for a theatrical release by the end of this month, had its grand trailer launch event in Mumbai on Thursday. A multi-starrer film backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, ‘Ek Villain Returns’ stars actor John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria, apart from Disha Patani.

    During the trailer launch event that was helf in Mumbai on Thursday, Disha Patani looked ultra-hot in a black crop top and straight skirt with matching black boots. The actress was displaying her midriff in that black ensemble; no wonder people are so crazy after her and her fitness regime!

    Even though Disha Patani looked every bit of hotness in her black entire, the actress who made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, was brutally trolled on social media for her looks.

    The actress indeed is looking super-hot in this outfit and the fans really cannot get over with this look of the actress, but there are a few sets of people who did not like the outfit of the actress and have started trolling her.

    Several social media users posted mean comments, asking if Disha Patani had undergone surgery to enhance her looks or not.  There were also some who commented on the fashionista’s choice of dressing.

    One of the users on social media, commenting of her clothes, wrote: “Jalid Jaldi mein kapde pehna Bhul Gayi". “Isko garmi lag rahi hai isliye aadhe kapde his pehne hai isne,” wrote another user while commenting on Disha’s pictures.

    There were multiple lame reasons and comparisons as well when the social media followers tried trolling the actor for undergoing plastic surgery. One of the users pointed out claiming that the actor has got done a nose job while the other said it could possibly be a lip job. However, these trollers barely had any impact on Disha Patani as the actor continued looking desirable in those pictures from the launch event.

