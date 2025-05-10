Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefines success as personal growth and freedom, sharing how hardships have shaped her perspective on life and purpose after divorce.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the largest star of the Telugu industry, has experienced her fair share of professional and personal issues in the past few years. From her split with Naga Chaitanya in 2021 to being afflicted with Myositis, an autoimmune condition, Samantha has not had things easy. Instead of letting the setbacks define her, however, she has rewritten what success is for her.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu redefines success

In an open interview, Samantha disclosed: "Success is not back-to-back hits or outside approval. Success to me is now freedom—the freedom to take a break, to grow, to evolve, and to define my journey at my own pace."

She also said, ‘’Now I wake up to all these things that I do validate me more. There are endless things that I do that I love and this is what success means. The internal validation. ‘’

Lessons from Failure and Struggles

Even though she created some blockbusters, Samantha admitted that she had more to learn from her failure than her success. She reminisced about the manner in which she perceived that success involved wanting external validation but now understanding otherwise.

"It was not my success that taught me a lesson, but my failures and hardships. There is always a lesson to learn from tough times, and there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Discovering Purpose Outside of Films

Samantha recently shifted her field of work from acting to filmmaking, a further step in her career path. Her initial production is the horror-comedy Shubham, where one gets to witness her artistic sense outside the medium of acting. In her view, the aim of life is to grow and rediscover, and it doesn't necessarily imply sticking to only one thing.

“I have undergone a drastic transformation as an individual due to the difficulties I encountered. Success is not merely about movies—it's about changing and deriving purpose from what you do.”