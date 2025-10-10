Renowned Indian bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman passed away at 42 from a heart attack. His death in Amritsar was confirmed by public figures

Randhawa shared that Ghuman’s passing was a great loss to Punjab, noting that the renowned bodybuilder had brought immense pride to the state through his dedication, discipline, and talent. He offered prayers for Ghuman’s soul and strength to his family during this difficult time.

Former Indian Hockey Team captain Parjat Singh also expressed grief, remembering Ghuman as a disciplined vegetarian athlete who built an impressive physique through hard work and perseverance. He extended condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to Ghuman’s departed soul.

According to a report by The Tribune, Ghuman passed away while undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Amritsar. A senior doctor confirmed that he took his last breath around 5:30 PM on October 10.

Who was Varinder Singh Ghuman

Varinder Singh Ghuman was a celebrated professional bodybuilder who won the Mr. India title in 2009 and secured second place in Mr. Asia. He made his Punjabi film debut with Kabaddi Once More in 2012 and went on to feature in several films including Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014), Marjaavaan (2019), and Tiger 3 (2023) alongside Salman Khan.

His legacy as one of India’s finest bodybuilders and a proud ambassador of Punjabi talent will continue to inspire generations to come.