Salman Khan is celebrated for his magnetic on-screen presence, commercial success, and savvy brand endorsements. As of 2025, his net worth is estimated at around $360 million, which is approximately ₹2,900 crore.

His wealth primarily comes from multiple sources. Salman commands one of Bollywood’s highest fees, earning roughly ₹70 to 90 crore per film. Apart from his acting career, he endorses several leading brands, including his own charitable and clothing brand, Being Human, which contributes significantly to his income. Salman also owns Salman Khan Films, his production house behind many successful movies. Additionally, his role as the host of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss has added to his earnings.