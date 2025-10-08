Salman Khan vs Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth: Who’s the Richer Bollywood Superstar?
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, two of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, have amassed immense wealth through films, endorsements, and business ventures. Let’s see who leads the race in net worth in 2025.
Salman Khan vs Shah Rukh Khan
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, famously known as "Bhaijaan" and the "King of Bollywood," are two of the most iconic figures in Indian cinema. Both have enjoyed illustrious careers spanning decades, with countless blockbuster films, legions of devoted fans, and successful business ventures. But when it comes to net worth, how do these two superstars compare? Let’s explore.
Salman Khan’s Net Worth: The Sultan of Bollywood
Salman Khan is celebrated for his magnetic on-screen presence, commercial success, and savvy brand endorsements. As of 2025, his net worth is estimated at around $360 million, which is approximately ₹2,900 crore.
His wealth primarily comes from multiple sources. Salman commands one of Bollywood’s highest fees, earning roughly ₹70 to 90 crore per film. Apart from his acting career, he endorses several leading brands, including his own charitable and clothing brand, Being Human, which contributes significantly to his income. Salman also owns Salman Khan Films, his production house behind many successful movies. Additionally, his role as the host of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss has added to his earnings.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Net Worth: The King of Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan, widely known as SRK, is celebrated for his acting skills and sharp business acumen. As of 2025, his net worth is estimated at around $1.4 billion (approximately ₹12,490 crore), making him one of the wealthiest actors in India.
Shah Rukh’s income is diversified across several streams. His film fees range between ₹60 and 70 crore per movie. He endorses numerous high-profile brands globally, including Pepsi, Hyundai, and Tag Heuer. His production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, produces blockbuster films and provides visual effects services. Additionally, SRK co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders, a popular Indian Premier League cricket team, which further boosts his wealth. His extensive real estate portfolio, including some of Mumbai’s most expensive properties, adds substantial value to his assets.
Who Has the Higher Net Worth?
While Salman Khan is undoubtedly a massive star with high earnings from films, brand endorsements, and television, Shah Rukh Khan currently leads in net worth. SRK’s diverse business ventures, including production, sports franchise ownership, and real estate investments, have helped him accumulate a higher overall wealth.
Both actors have carved unique spaces in Bollywood and command immense fan followings worldwide. Salman Khan shines as a box-office powerhouse and charismatic entertainer, whereas Shah Rukh Khan combines his star power with sharp business instincts, giving him an edge in terms of net worth. Ultimately, their success goes beyond numbers, both continue to shape and influence Indian cinema and pop culture in unparalleled ways.