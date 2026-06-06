Veteran Malayalam actor Salim Kumar is currently hospitalised and on ventilator support, as per latest report. Keep reading to know more.

National award-winning actor and noted Malayalam cinema star Salim Kumar was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday, as per the latest report.

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Yes, according to the hospital authorities, the actor is currently on ventilator support. The actor reportedly experienced health-related issues and was rushed to the hospital on a Saturday morning, as per the officials.

According to PTI, further details regarding his health condition are expected to be released later. The actor underwent a liver transplant a few years ago.

The Malayalam actor won a National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010. He had a long-time association with drama and mimicry-related art forms before stepping into the film industry. He began his film career in 1997. He is popularly known for playing a wide variety of versatile roles in his career, especially comedy roles in noted Malayalam films. He even bagged the Kerala State Film Award on four occasions. A few of his celebrated include Udayapuram Sulthan, Meesha Madhavan, Ee Parakkum Thalika, Thenkasipattanam,, CID Moosa, Mayavi, and many more.