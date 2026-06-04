Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani dies away at 76: Former CBFC chairman and producer of films like Aankhen and Shola Aur Shabnam, Pahlaj Nihalani passes away aged 76.

Veteran Bollywood producer Pahlaj Nihalani, who produced big films like Aankhen and Shola Aur Shabnam and held a tumultuous time as CBFC president, died yesterday at the age of 76. Nihalani’s impact has influenced Indian cinema and the discussions over film certification.

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Veteran director and former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Pahlaj Nihalani died in Mumbai on June 4. He was 76 years old. Sources say he was suffering from liver complications and was getting treatment before his death.

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Who was Pahlaj Nihalani?

Born in 1950, Pahlaj Nihalani was one of the most important producers of Bollywood with a career that spanned over four decades. He has also been head of the CBFC from 2015 to 2017 and was president of the Association of Pictures and TV Programme Producers for over three decades, apart from creating multiple commercial hits.

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The Producer Behind a Few Bollywood Hits

Nihalani made his debut as a film producer with Haathkadi (1982) and went on to create other hits, including:

Ilzaam (1986)

Aag Hi Aag (1987) :

Paap Ki Duniya (1988)

Shola Aur Shabnam (1992) 3.

Aankhen (1993)

Andaz ( 1994 )

Talaash (2003)

Of them, Aankhen was one of the biggest box-office blockbusters of the 1990s, and remains one of his most acclaimed works.

Launching Future Stars of Bollywood

Nihalani’s major contribution to Hindi film was bringing in new talent. His film Ilzaam launched actor Govinda, whereas Aag Hi Aag launched Chunky Pandey. Both performers went on to have good careers in Bollywood.

His CBFC Tenure: Controversial Yet Impactful

In January 2015 he was named head of the Central Board of Film Certification by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. His term till August 2017 was among the more controversial in the recent history of the board.

Early in his reign, Nihalani had published a list of 28 terms that should not be used in films. The decision was received badly by filmmakers, who said it was retrograde. He had cut kissing sequences in the James Bond film Spectre, refused certification to Raj Amit Kumar’s Unfreedom, and given an A certificate to Hansal Mehta’s Aligarh – both films about same-sex relationships — provoking significant protests from the film industry. Lipstick Under My Burkha was first rejected certification; Nihalani said the film was too “lady-oriented.” His handling of Udta Punjab, which the CBFC wanted 89 edits for, became the defining incident of his term, culminating with the Bombay High Court ordering the film’s release with just one cut.

The choices he made evoked public reactions from a number of sectors. Director Hansal Mehta, producer Mukesh Bhatt, performer Swara Bhaskar and CBFC member Ashoke Pandit challenged his approach to certification at several times. Nihalani has always claimed he was acting within the board’s standards as he understood them and his judgements were made in the context of each picture. In August 2017, lyricist Prasoon Joshi replaced him as CBFC chairperson.

After stepping down from the board, Pahlaj continued to work in the business, creating Rangeela Raja in 2019.

Other Major Accomplishments

Made films in Bollywood for four decades.

Served as Chairman of CBFC from 2015-2017

Chairman of the Association of Pictures and TV Programme Producers for approximately 29 years.

Helped launch talents such as Govinda, Chunky Pandey

Had a crucial effect in influencing the discourse around cinema certification and censorship in India

Bollywood pays tribute to veteran

Even after his tenure as the CBFC chairman, Pahlaj Nihalani remained a larger-than-life personality with strong opinions and stayed in the news for his thoughts on Indian film. His contributions as a producer, industry leader, and film certification authority ensured that his influence exte