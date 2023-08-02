Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai? Lagaan and Jodhaa Akbar's Art Director dies by suicide at ND Studio

Art Director Nitin Desai has died, who is best known for his work in Aamir Khan's Lagaan and Hrithik Roshan's Jodha Akbar. It is reported that he died by suicide.

Nitin Desai, a well-known Indian art director, committed suicide on Wednesday (Aug 02) morning. His corpse was discovered at his ND studio in Khalapur Raigarh, close to Karjat. While the authorities have not provided any information concerning his death, preliminary indications indicate that he committed suicide. More information is awaited. Unfortunately, the late art director took his life days before his birthday, on August 9.

About Nitin Chandrakant Desai

The news of his untimely demise took everyone aback. More information regarding the terrible situation is still being withheld. Nitin Desai was the recipient of four National Awards for Best Art Direction. His big and opulent settings in various films wowed the audience. He appeared in films like as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodha Akbar, and Lagaan. He even designed sets for 1942: A Love Story, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He collaborated with filmmakers like as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and Rajkumar Hirani.

Also Read: (Photos) Priyanka Chopra enjoys 'Supermoon' with daughter Malti Marie in London

After the news was shared on social media, netizens were seen expressing shock. A user wrote, "This is shocking #nitindesai." Another user wrote, "RIP #NitinDesai Sir." Others were seen dropping broken heart emojis. Marathi actor Ajinkya Deo took to Twitter and tweeted, "Just heard the news of Nitin Desai known art director of Indian cinema having committed suicide very sad he was a dear friend and a superb craftsmen a sad way to go may god rest his soul in peace RIP."

On Twitter, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta also condoned Desai's death. "I can't believe this news," he tweeted. Nitin Desai excelled at what he did. We collaborated on a couple films. Always cheerful and making things simpler on set. This is heartbreaking news. My buddy, may you rest in peace. "You will always be remembered."

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's adorable picture with his 'winter girl' Saba Azad is unmissable

Nitin Desai's sprawling ND Studios in Karjat spans 52 acres. Many films have been shot there. His studio has hosted not only films, but also Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss. Nitin was not just an art director but also a producer and director. According to reports, he debuted as a producer in 2003 with the film Desh Devi Maa Ashapura. He went on to create TV serials as well. In 2011, he directed Hello Jai Hind!; in 2012, he directed Ajintha.