Hrithik Roshan's adorable picture with his 'winter girl' Saba Azad is unmissable

Hrithik Roshan, currently enjoying a holiday with his lady love Saba Azad in Argentina, recently took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a lovely selfie with his 'winter girl' which has left his fans in awe, as the couple always give out 'couple goals.'

Hrithik Roshan, the Bollywood superstar, is going through an excellent phase in his career and personal life. The famous actor was last seen in the 2022-released crime drama Vikram Vedha and earned rave reviews for his stellar performance in the film. When it is his personal life, Hrithik Roshan is in a steady and committed relationship with actress-singer Saba Azad. The much-in-love-couple is enjoying a vacation in Argentina, away from the glitz and glamour of the film industry. Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and posted a precious and lovable selfie with his winter girl Saba Azad which speaks volumes about their love for each other.

Recently, the War actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a lovely selfie with his girlfriend, Saba Azad, amid their Argentina holiday. "Winter girl #buenosaires #staycurious #adventureon," Hrithik Roshan captioned his latest Instagram post, which is now going viral on social media.

In this selfie, fans can see that Hrithik Roshan is flaunting his stunning salt n pepper look. The actor opted for a blue t-shirt, which he paired with a black sweatshirt and a matching black woolen shawl. He completed his look with black sunglasses and a brown cap. Saba Azad looks stunning in a black oversized sweater and a matching checkered shawl. She completed her look with matching black trousers, a no-make-up look, and a curly hairdo.

The superstar has a massive line-up of exciting projects in his kitty. Hrithik Roshan is reuniting with his frequent collaborator, director Siddarth Anand for the upcoming aerial action thriller Fighter. The movie, currently in the final stages of its filming, will mark the actor's first onscreen collaboration with celebrated actress Deepika Padukone.

Later, he will reprise his famous character RAW agent Kabir in the upcoming sequel of War, which is titled War 2. The project, which belongs to the YRF spy universe, will feature Telugu superstar Jr NTR as the antagonist. The Ayan Mukerji directorial features Kiara Advani as the female lead. Hrithik Roshan will also play a superhero again for the much-awaited film Krrish 4, helmed by Karan Malhotra.

