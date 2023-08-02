(Photos) Priyanka Chopra enjoys 'Supermoon' with daughter Malti Marie in London

Priyanka Chopra has released new photos of herself and her daughter Malti Marie. On the night of August 1, the mother-daughter duo roamed the streets of London in quest of the super moon.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the entertainment industry's most popular couples. They had their first child, Malti Marie, in January 2022 and are now enjoying motherhood. Priyanka frequently gives her followers charming views of her kid and their family. Priyanka has now shared additional photos of herself and her daughter Malti out and about in London, hunting for the big moon.

On Wednesday, the Fashion actress came to Instagram to share fresh photos of her darling kid Malti. The mother-daughter combo can be seen in the photos venturing out into the night to see the phenomena of the supermoon, which happened on August 1. They were taken in the street outside Nick and Priyanka's London home. PC is carrying the adorable little one in her arms in both shots, with her back to the camera.

Also Read: Nick Jonas drops lovable photos with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie - SEE PICS

The actress looked stunning in a white tracksuit over a tank top, which she teamed with white heels. Malti, on the other hand, was dressed warmly in a peach-colored winter sweatshirt. In the first photo, Malti may be pointing to the moon, while PC stares at her fondly. The second is a distant click of them. Priyanka captioned the photo, "Looking for the super moon."



The actress looked stunning in a white tracksuit over a tank top, which she teamed with white heels. Malti, on the other hand, was dressed warmly in a peach-colored winter sweatshirt. Malti may be seen pointing to the moon in the first photo, while PC stares at her fondly. The second is a distant click of them. Priyanka captioned the photo, "Looking for the super moon."

Also Read: Has Kim Kardashian warned ex-husband Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori?

The fans immediately flooded Priyanka’s post with sweet and lovely comments, and called her child the true super moon. One comment said, “You’re holding your super moon,” while another one read, “Why are you looking for the moon while it is in your hands.” A fan called them, “The most beautiful mummy and baby” and another person expressed, “Yayy! So happy to see you and cutiepie MM.. Enjoy the super (moon emoji).” Many others dropped heart eyes and fire emojis.

Nick Jonas’ post with Priyanka and Malti

Previously, Nick Jonas revealed some stunning photos of himself, his wife Priyanka, and their child Malti from the month of July. These included PC's birthday, a beach vacation, and an appearance at the Wimbledon finals match. Nick captioned the photo, "July was a movie."