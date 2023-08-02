Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Photos) Priyanka Chopra enjoys 'Supermoon' with daughter Malti Marie in London

    Priyanka Chopra has released new photos of herself and her daughter Malti Marie. On the night of August 1, the mother-daughter duo roamed the streets of London in quest of the super moon.

    Photos Priyanka Chopra enjoys 'Supermoon' with daughter Malti Marie in London RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 9:43 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the entertainment industry's most popular couples. They had their first child, Malti Marie, in January 2022 and are now enjoying motherhood. Priyanka frequently gives her followers charming views of her kid and their family. Priyanka has now shared additional photos of herself and her daughter Malti out and about in London, hunting for the big moon.

    On Wednesday, the Fashion actress came to Instagram to share fresh photos of her darling kid Malti. The mother-daughter combo can be seen in the photos venturing out into the night to see the phenomena of the supermoon, which happened on August 1. They were taken in the street outside Nick and Priyanka's London home. PC is carrying the adorable little one in her arms in both shots, with her back to the camera. 

    Also Read: Nick Jonas drops lovable photos with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie - SEE PICS

    The actress looked stunning in a white tracksuit over a tank top, which she teamed with white heels. Malti, on the other hand, was dressed warmly in a peach-colored winter sweatshirt. In the first photo, Malti may be pointing to the moon, while PC stares at her fondly. The second is a distant click of them. Priyanka captioned the photo, "Looking for the super moon." 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)


    The actress looked stunning in a white tracksuit over a tank top, which she teamed with white heels. Malti, on the other hand, was dressed warmly in a peach-colored winter sweatshirt. Malti may be seen pointing to the moon in the first photo, while PC stares at her fondly. The second is a distant click of them. Priyanka captioned the photo, "Looking for the super moon." 

    Also Read: Has Kim Kardashian warned ex-husband Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori?

    The fans immediately flooded Priyanka’s post with sweet and lovely comments, and called her child the true super moon. One comment said, “You’re holding your super moon,” while another one read, “Why are you looking for the moon while it is in your hands.” A fan called them, “The most beautiful mummy and baby” and another person expressed, “Yayy! So happy to see you and cutiepie MM.. Enjoy the super (moon emoji).” Many others dropped heart eyes and fire emojis. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

    Nick Jonas’ post with Priyanka and Malti 
    Previously, Nick Jonas revealed some stunning photos of himself, his wife Priyanka, and their child Malti from the month of July. These included PC's birthday, a beach vacation, and an appearance at the Wimbledon finals match. Nick captioned the photo, "July was a movie."

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 9:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hrithik Roshan's adorable picture with his 'winter girl' Saba Azad is unmissable vma

    Hrithik Roshan's adorable picture with his 'winter girl' Saba Azad is unmissable

    Nick Jonas drops lovable photos with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie - SEE PICS vma

    Nick Jonas drops lovable photos with wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie - SEE PICS

    Has Kim Kardashian warned ex-husband Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori? vma

    Has Kim Kardashian warned ex-husband Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori?

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant learns driving in a Porsche; netizens react quirkily ADC

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant learns driving in a Porsche; netizens react quirkily

    Adhyayan Suman opens up on ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut: Says she was an abusive ADC

    Adhyayan Suman opens up on ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut: Says she was an abusive girlfriend

    Recent Stories

    Cricket ICC ODI ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's updated schedule osf

    ICC ODI ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan's updated schedule

    India United States to begin 'Yudh Abhyas' in Alaska on September 25

    India, United States to start 'Yudh Abhyas' in Alaska on September 25

    Former US President Donald Trump indicted for trying to overturn 2020 Elections gcw

    Former US President Donald Trump indicted for trying to overturn 2020 Elections

    Haryana violence Gurugram schools shut today offices opt for WFH ban on loose petrol diesel imposed gcw

    Haryana violence: Gurugram schools shut today, offices opt for WFH; ban on loose petrol imposed

    Hrithik Roshan's adorable picture with his 'winter girl' Saba Azad is unmissable vma

    Hrithik Roshan's adorable picture with his 'winter girl' Saba Azad is unmissable

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon