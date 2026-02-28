Netflix and TVF have released the trailer for 'Hello Bachhon', a new series inspired by educator Alakh Pandey. Starring Viineet Kumar Singh, it premieres March 6 and follows a teacher's impact on students navigating hardship and aspirations.

'Hello Bachhon': A Story of Aspiration and Hope

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of 'Hello Bachhon', a new original series inspired by the journey of educator Alakh Pandey, marking another collaboration with The Viral Fever (TVF). Premiering on Netflix on March 6, the show centres on student aspirations and the transformative role of a teacher whose belief became a catalyst for change.

Following the success of 'Kota Factory', Netflix and TVF return to the classroom with a story rooted in lived experiences from across India. The title phrase "Hello Bachhon"- more than just a greeting- signals a movement that began in a modest classroom and grew to reach students across cities, towns and the country's smallest bylanes. The trailer offers a glimpse into five distinct student journeys shaped by hardship and hope. One boy battles financial constraints to pursue his education. A young girl pushes back against expectations that threaten to curtail her studies. Another student quietly gives up his passion for cricket to take on family responsibilities. Despite their varied realities, they are united by a shared dream and strengthened by the guidance of a teacher who believes in their potential.

Cast and Creative Team

Directed by Pratish Mehta, the series stars Viineet Kumar Singh in the lead role, alongside Vikram Kochhar and Girija Oak Godbole. The ensemble cast also includes Satendra Soni, Sonu Kumar Yadav, Anshul Dogra, Samta Sudiksha, Varun Buddhadev and Naman Jain, who portray students navigating personal and systemic challenges. Created by Abhishek Yadav and co-written with Ankit Yadav, Vernaali and Sandeep Singh, 'Hello Bachhon' continues Netflix and TVF's focus on youth-driven narratives.

Behind the Series: Creator and Actor Insights

A Special Series for TVF

Arunabh Kumar, Founder and CEO of TVF, described the series as a layered story tracing parallel journeys- that of a teacher recognising the universal hunger to learn, and students persevering within a competitive system. He said, "Hello Bachhon is a truly special series for us. It follows two journeys unfolding in parallel - a teacher who recognised that the hunger to learn exists everywhere, and students navigating their own hardships within a competitive system. What moved us most were the real anecdotes behind these student stories from such diverse & underprivileged backgrounds, and the moments where belief changed the course of their path," highlighting the real anecdotes from diverse and underprivileged backgrounds that shaped the narrative.

Viineet Kumar Singh on His Role

Viineet Kumar Singh said portraying a figure who has influenced millions came with both responsibility and gratitude, adding that he hopes audiences connect with the warmth and resilience at the heart of the story. "What makes Hello Bachhon powerful is that it tells two journeys with equal heart - a teacher finding his purpose, and students finding their belief. As an actor, portraying someone who has impacted millions comes with great responsibility, but also deep gratitude. I approached the role with utmost respect and gave it everything I had. I hope audiences feel the warmth, struggle and hope that define this journey, and see a reflection of countless journeys from across our country," he said.

Netflix's Commitment to Youth Narratives

Tanya Bami noted that the series reinforces Netflix's commitment to stories of aspiration, grit and determination among India's youth. "With Hello Bachchon we are doubling down on stories of the youth of India and their challenges. Stories of hope, aspiration, grit & determination of millions of students who rise above their circumstance to inspire each other and also the next generation of students and make parents and teachers proud. This series also presents an honest yet cinematic style of Pratish who comes from within the team of TVF, our long-standing partners with whom we've launched Kota Factory and are set to bring forward many more such compelling stories future," she said.

Premiere Details

'Hello Bachhon' streams exclusively on Netflix from March 6. (ANI)