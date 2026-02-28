- Home
- Entertainment
- Ranabaali’s New Song ‘O Mere Saajan’ Brings Vijay-Rashmika Back Together On-Screen After 7 Years
Ranabaali’s New Song ‘O Mere Saajan’ Brings Vijay-Rashmika Back Together On-Screen After 7 Years
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26, 2026. Right after, the makers dropped the first song 'O Mere Saajan' from their new film 'Ranabaali', and the couple's romantic chemistry is just off the charts!
Special Song
Surprise for Fans Mythri Movie Makers surprised fans by releasing the special video song ‘O Mere Saajan’ from Ranabaali to celebrate Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding. The makers captioned it, “Our Ranabaali and Jayamma. Together, forever. Celebrating their love with this special surprise.” The gesture thrilled fans, marking the couple’s union with a unique cinematic tribute.
Vijay and Rashmika’s On-Screen Chemistry
After seven years, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reuniting on screen. In the song, Vijay appears as Ranabaali and Rashmika as Jayamma, both in royal avatars. Their chemistry in the video has already gone viral, with fans praising the pair’s energy, expressions, and on-screen presence, creating a social media buzz ahead of the movie release.
Music by Ajay-Atul
The soulful track ‘O Mere Saajan’ has been composed by the acclaimed music duo Ajay-Atul. Vocals are by Shweta Mohan and Javed Ali, while Kshitij Patwardhan penned the lyrics. To reach wider audiences, the song has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, making it a pan-India celebration of the couple and their cinematic reunion.
Our RANABAALI and JAYAMMA ✨
Together, forever ❤️
Celebrating their love with this special surprise 🫶
▶️ https://t.co/ZZTcMpUNOA#EndhayyaSaami – Telugu#YedhayyaSaami – Tamil#EntheKannaala – Malayalam#EnayyaSaami - Kannada#OMereSaajan - Hindi#Ranabaali Grand release… pic.twitter.com/QtSr0ydBKV
— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) February 28, 2026
About the Film
‘Ranabaali’ Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is inspired by real events from 1854-1878. Set during the British Raj against snowy landscapes, Vijay portrays a rugged, rough-and-tough character. The first glimpse of the film garnered over 15 million views, hinting at high audience anticipation. The movie blends historical drama with romance, action, and rich visual storytelling.
Also Read: Rashmika-Vijay to Virat-Anushka: 5 Celebrity Couples Who Kept Their Love Hidden Until Marriage
Release and Cast
Details Ranabaali is produced under the T-Series banner and also stars international actor Arnold Vosloo in a key role. The movie is scheduled for a pan-India release on September 11, 2026, and will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Fans can expect a grand cinematic experience combining historical drama and memorable music.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.