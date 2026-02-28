The soulful track ‘O Mere Saajan’ has been composed by the acclaimed music duo Ajay-Atul. Vocals are by Shweta Mohan and Javed Ali, while Kshitij Patwardhan penned the lyrics. To reach wider audiences, the song has been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, making it a pan-India celebration of the couple and their cinematic reunion.