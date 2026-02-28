Netflix's 'Hello Bachhon', a TVF-produced series on Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey, streams from March 6. Vineet Kumar Singh stars as the teacher, calling the journey inspiring and relatable. It explores challenges in the education system.

Netflix Series on Physics Wallah Founder Alakh Pandey

Netflix's upcoming Indian drama series 'Hello Bachhon' is set to premiere all episodes on March 6, bringing the real-life story of Alakh Pandey, founder of the ed-tech platform Physics Wallah, to the digital screen. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series highlights the challenges and triumphs of a teacher determined to make quality education accessible to every child.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

An Inspiring Role for Vineet Kumar Singh

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who plays the dedicated physics teacher in the series, told ANI that the project was a unique and inspiring opportunity. "It's an amazing story, a very unique journey, a very inspiring journey. It's highly relatable," Singh said. He added that his involvement with Netflix and TVF was a major reason the project excited him, noting that it offered a role unlike anything he had done before.

Preparing for the Part

In preparation for his role, Singh met with Alakh Pandey extensively, visiting his home, speaking with his family, and observing his teaching methods. "As an actor, those small details really help. Both the little nuances and the larger emotions matter," he explained.

A Story with Broad Appeal

Singh believes the story will resonate with a wide audience, including students, parents, and educators, due to its emotional depth and relatability. "Any child who wants to study, any parent who wants their child to study, any teacher trying to improve society through their work, there is something in it for all of them. In fact, even for those outside the teaching profession, there may be something in their past or family that will touch them," Singh said. He added that the story highlights how ordinary individuals can achieve extraordinary outcomes through their dedication and hard work.

Teachers as Nation-Builders

The series underscores the importance of teachers as nation-builders. Singh emphasised, "When children are young, teachers touch their lives. As they grow into teenagers, the teachers they meet at that stage help shape their future. When these children grow up and take on responsible positions, their past experiences and understanding stay with them throughout life."

Student Struggles and Series Themes

The narrative of 'Hello Bachchon' focuses not only on the journey of Pandey but also on the struggles of five students from diverse backgrounds, dealing with financial hardships, societal pressures, and personal sacrifices as they pursue careers in medicine and engineering. The series examines the ethical and emotional challenges within India's competitive education system while celebrating the transformative power of good teachers.

Directed by Pratish Mehta and created by Abhishek Yadav, known for the acclaimed education-themed series 'Kota Factory,' 'Hello Bachchon' aims to provide a character-driven exploration of ambition, education, and social impact. The supporting cast includes Vikram Kochhar and Girija Oak Godbole, who play pivotal roles in the narrative.

The Meaning Behind the Title

Singh also shared his reflections on the show's title, which mirrors Pandey's teaching style. "When Alakh sir teaches, he begins by saying, 'Hello, Bachchon! How are you all? Is everything good?' That's how it starts. And when you watch the show, there's a scene where the story moves in that direction. When teachers receive respect, and when there is a healthy relationship between students and teachers, the future becomes bright," he said.

Here's the trailer, which was released by Netflix on Saturday: https://www.instagram.com/p/DVShzfQDPsu/?hl=en

All episodes of the series will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 6, 2026. (ANI)