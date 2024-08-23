Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is UK YouTuber Miles Routledge? Why did he give a nuclear bomb threat to India?

    Miles Routledge, known as 'Lord Miles'  mocked Indians for their caste system, skin color, and infrastructure.

    Who is UK YouTuber Miles Routledge? Why did he give a nuclear bomb threat to India? RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 5:37 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 5:37 PM IST

    Miles Routledge, a well-known British YouTuber, has issued an open nuclear bomb warning to India in a controversial video. Miles also stated that if he were reborn in the future, he would wish to return as a virus to help address India's overpopulation crisis. Every Indian is outraged by the inhumane accusations made about India for no apparent reason other than to generate material. Miles Routledge immediately received numerous threats and backlash from not only Indians but also Africans, who had been racially attacked by the YouTuber in prior episodes. 

    Who is Miles Routledge?

    Miles Arthur Le-Vesconte Routledge, also known as Lord Miles, is an English author, explorer, YouTuber, Internet personality, war tourist, and namarda. He is noted for being a risk tourist in Afghanistan during the Fall of Kabul, as well as being held by the Taliban's General Directorate of Intelligence during a third visit to Afghanistan from March 2 to October 2023. 

    Also read: Border 2: CONFIRMED! Varun Dhawan to be part of Sunny Deol's film, see announcement video

    Miles Routledge is known as 'Lord Miles' among his 126,000 YouTube subscribers. After mocking Indians for their caste system, skin color, and infrastructure, several individuals attacked him on his X account. Miles Routledge received a death threat from one user, who advised him to visit India if he had the courage. The YouTuber did not respond but published screenshots of the messages he received.

    When Miles visited Afghanistan 

    Miles Routledge's nuclear threat warning to India has received global notice because he previously engaged in a 'cultural interaction' with the Taliban. For the uninitiated, Miles decided to travel to Afghanistan in 2021 despite knowing that a Taliban invasion was underway. Miles, known as the 'risk tourist,' wanted to see the world's most dangerous countries, including Afghanistan.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Border 2: CONFIRMED! Varun Dhawan to be part of Sunny Deol's film, see announcement video RKK

    Border 2: CONFIRMED! Varun Dhawan to be part of Sunny Deol's film, see announcement video

    Did you know? Andhadun writer Hemanth Rao was private detective, DJ at Bengaluru pub before turning to cinema vkp

    Did you know? Andhadun writer Hemanth Rao was private detective, DJ at Bengaluru pub before turning to cinema

    Did you know the cost of house used in 'Indian 2' cost Rs 8 crore? RKK

    Did you know the cost of house used in 'Indian 2' cost Rs 8 crore?

    'We welcome Hema Committee Report', says AMMA general secretary Siddique anr

    We welcome Hema Committee Report, no mafia or power group in Malayalam industry: AMMA

    Dua Lipa India concert dates OUT! Check out venue, time, how to book tickets and more RKK

    Dua Lipa India concert dates OUT! Check out venue, time, how to book tickets and more

    Recent Stories

    Who is Kabita Sarkar? Lawyer defending accused Sanjay Roy in Kolkata RG Kar rape case vkp

    Who is Kabita Sarkar? Lawyer defending accused Sanjay Roy in Kolkata RG Kar rape case

    What is Samosa called in English? 99% can't answer RBA

    What is Samosa called in English? 99% can't answer

    Urfi Javed looks stunning in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's dhoti dress RBA

    Urfi Javed looks stunning in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s dhoti dress

    Laid off Google employee reveals how he earned Rs 3 crore at Amazon for 'doing nothing' AJR

    Laid off Google employee reveals how he earned Rs 3 crore at Amazon for 'doing nothing'

    Is justice being served for women? A global reality check on rape cases and conviction rates anr

    Is justice being served for women? A global reality check on rape cases and conviction rates

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon