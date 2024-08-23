Who is UK YouTuber Miles Routledge? Why did he give a nuclear bomb threat to India?

Miles Routledge, a well-known British YouTuber, has issued an open nuclear bomb warning to India in a controversial video. Miles also stated that if he were reborn in the future, he would wish to return as a virus to help address India's overpopulation crisis. Every Indian is outraged by the inhumane accusations made about India for no apparent reason other than to generate material. Miles Routledge immediately received numerous threats and backlash from not only Indians but also Africans, who had been racially attacked by the YouTuber in prior episodes.

Who is Miles Routledge?

Miles Arthur Le-Vesconte Routledge, also known as Lord Miles, is an English author, explorer, YouTuber, Internet personality, war tourist, and namarda. He is noted for being a risk tourist in Afghanistan during the Fall of Kabul, as well as being held by the Taliban's General Directorate of Intelligence during a third visit to Afghanistan from March 2 to October 2023.

Also read: Border 2: CONFIRMED! Varun Dhawan to be part of Sunny Deol's film, see announcement video

Miles Routledge is known as 'Lord Miles' among his 126,000 YouTube subscribers. After mocking Indians for their caste system, skin color, and infrastructure, several individuals attacked him on his X account. Miles Routledge received a death threat from one user, who advised him to visit India if he had the courage. The YouTuber did not respond but published screenshots of the messages he received.

When Miles visited Afghanistan

Miles Routledge's nuclear threat warning to India has received global notice because he previously engaged in a 'cultural interaction' with the Taliban. For the uninitiated, Miles decided to travel to Afghanistan in 2021 despite knowing that a Taliban invasion was underway. Miles, known as the 'risk tourist,' wanted to see the world's most dangerous countries, including Afghanistan.

Latest Videos