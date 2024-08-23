Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know the cost of house used in 'Indian 2' cost Rs 8 crore?

    SJ Suryah, who is now promoting his next film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which stars Nani, revealed the cost of his property used in 'Indian 2'. 

    Did you know the cost of house used in 'Indian 2' cost Rs 8 crore? RKK
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 3:17 PM IST

    SJ Suryah, who is now promoting his next film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which stars Nani, revealed in a recent interview the cost of his property used in 'Indian 2'. The actor said that his home set in Indian 2 cost a staggering Rs 8 crore. The actor also stated that similar to the house set designed for his character, there are approximately 20 more sets throughout the film. The film also made extensive use of additional songs and action sequences.

    Director S. Shankar is well-known for utilizing a large portion of the film's budget for his films. In his previous films, the filmmaker has always used a lot to create breathtaking set pieces and visually appealing frames. According to previous reports, Indian 2 has a budget of Rs 250 crore. In this film, each character's schedule costs Rs. 30 crores. According to this estimation, Shankar spent a significant amount of money on Indian 2.

    About Indian 2

    Indian 2 stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role and is the sequel to the actor and director's previous collaboration, Indian. The film chronicles the return of Senapathy, a veteran independence fighter who became a vigilante to eradicate corruption in India. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also has Siddharth, S. J. Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Nedumudi Venu, Kalidas Jayaram, Samuthirakani, Manobala, and Gulshan Grover in key parts. SJ Suryah will play the major antagonist in Nani's upcoming film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

