Kris Jenner's beloved mother, Mary Jo MJ Shannon, has passed away at the age of 91. Here's everything you need to know about her. Keep scrolling!

With a heavy heart Kris Jenner announced the death of her mother, Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon, who has died at the age of 91. The American media personality shared the news on Instagram on Thursday. No cause of death was given. Kris shared that she was the ultimate pillar of the family and loved by all. Sharing the post on her social media, Kris shared an old picture of Mary and wrote, “we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ.”

Kris' Post For Her ‘Beautiful’ Mother

Taking to Instagram Kris wrote, “we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ. There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted. She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith. Mom, thank you for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely. I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter.”

She further penned, “Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched. When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you. And if I have done anything right in this world, it’s because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud. Every memory, every moment, every blessing, it was all because of you, and I will forever thank God every single day for making you my mommy. My heart is broken into a million pieces… thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life… I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything.”

Who Was Mary?

Mary Jo ‘MJ’ Shannon was the beloved matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family and mother of reality TV star and entrepreneur Kris Jenner. She was born as Mary Jo Campbell on July 26, 1934, in Arkansas.She owned and operated a children's clothing boutique called Shannon & Company in La Jolla, California, for decades. As per reports, she was a determined two-time cancer survivor, having successfully beaten both breast and colon cancer. MJ was married three times. She raised two daughters, Kris Jenner and Karen Houghton.

Kim's Post For Mary

Kim also penned a heartfelt post for her grand mother. She wrote, “My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin... You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!! You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman. You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I’ve carried with me ever since. You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place. You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us. I know you’re at peace now. Give Papa Harry, Aunt Karen, and my dad a hug for me. You will always be a part of me, I love you soooooo much and I will miss you forever and ever. YOU ARE THE BEST OF US!!!”