Kim Kardashian shared a fun video of a bike ride in New York on her current Instagram carousel, shot by Lewis Hamilton. The open message has sparked rumours that the duo are no longer keeping their romance entirely under wraps.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have the internet doing full-on analysis again. Kim published an Instagram carousel titled “lately” on Monday, and one of the posts was a fun video of a bike ride in New York City with Hamilton. To many online, this seemed to be the clearest hint yet that the two aren’t keeping things so hush-hush anymore.

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The message comes smack dab in the middle of a romantic timeline that many have been monitoring intently for months. Kardashian and Hamilton have been linked since late last year, with dating speculations gathering momentum in January. Since then they've been sighted together in London, Paris and Japan, and this recent post has simply added more fuel to the fire.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Social Media Posts

Perhaps the most talked-about item in the carousel was a fun film from the New York bike trip. Hamilton, 41, filmed Kardashian, 45, trying to take a selfie while riding. In the middle of it she looked to lose her balance, almost fell off the bike and let out a scream. It was a genuine, humorous, incredibly off-guard moment, the kind of film that communicated a lot without a formal declaration.

The post also featured photos of Kardashian’s four children with ex-husband Kanye West: North West, 12, Saint West, 10, Chicago West, 8 and Psalm West, 7.

Why has the dating talk become louder

The Instagram upload follows Kardashian and Hamilton being photographed together on a Malibu beach day on April 20. The alleged pair were seen walking along the shoreline in the photographs and videos that appeared online, talking and joking before going into the sea for a dip. Kardashian was in a bikini top and a slightly unzipped black wetsuit, while Hamilton was in a T-shirt and shorts and was also seen on a surfboard.

The pair embraced each other, and Kardashian moved in to kiss him during the outing. Before that, on April 7, the two also uploaded a video from Tokyo on Instagram, in which Kardashian was seen riding in a Ferrari driven by Hamilton. It was widely seen as their first public confirmation after months of dating speculation.

The two are also thought to have known each other for almost a decade, moving in the same social circles before things allegedly got amorous.