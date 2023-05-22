Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Aditya Singh Rajput? Indian television actor found dead in bathroom

    Indian TV Actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in his bathroom on May 22. Sources suggest that his death was due to a reported drug overdose.

    First Published May 22, 2023, 6:32 PM IST

    Actor, model and casting coordinator Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead in the washroom of his house in Andheri on the afternoon of May 22. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.

    Aditya Singh Rajput was a well-renowned Indian television actor, model and casting coordinator in Mumbai. He was found dead in the washroom of the 11th-floor high-rise he lived in.

    According to media reports, one of his friends discovered him dead in the house. He and the building watchman instantly took him to a nearby hospital. He was declared dead on arrival. Sources indicate it could be a case of a drug overdose.

    Who was Aditya Singh Rajput?

    Aditya Singh Rajput started as a model and actor and launched many fresh faces. He was well-connected with the industry and had worked for many brands with multiple actors. His death came as a shock to the industry.

    Aditya hailed from Delhi and started as a model. He was a part of films such as Krantiveer and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. Aditya was a part of around 300 advertisements. He even participated, in several popular Indian television reality shows like Splitsvilla 9 and did TV projects like Love, Aashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others.

    Of late, he was involved with a production house and was more into casting. He was popular in the Mumbai glamour circuit and was a regular at parties and page 3 events.

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 6:32 PM IST
