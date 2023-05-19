Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nick Jonas breaks silence on being called 'Jiju' at NMACC event in India; here's what he said

    Nick Jonas and global icon Priyanka Chopra attended the opening ceremony of NMACC in April this year. The zealous and over-excited paparazzi addressed Nick as 'Jiju' on the red carpet. Nick Jonas opened up on his reaction to being called 'Jiju' on the red carpet by the paps.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 19, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

    Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are the most loved and globally prominent couples in both Bollywood and Hollywood. The duo often gives out the #couplegoals with their mushy PDA. Nick and Priyanka were visiting Mumbai with their daughter Malti Marie. It marked Malti Marie's first visit to India.

    During their visit, Nick and Priyanka attended the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC). The duo posed on the red carpet. Fans noticed how zealous and over-excited paparazzi termed Nick as 'Jiju'.

    In a recent interview, Nick opened up on the same and talked about the Indian paparazzi. During the NMACC event, the paparazzi were calling Nick 'Jiju'. In one of the videos, they said 'Ae Nickwa'. Recently, when Nick made an appearance as a celebrity guest on BBC Asian Network, he was asked to respond to the same.

    The host even played the audio for him that featured 'Ae Nickwa'. As the conversation commenced, the host teased Nick and asked if she also can call him 'Jiju'. Nick laughed and responded, 'Sure'.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

    Nick elucidated more on the entire story and said, "A lot of people call me Jiju. We were just in Mumbai recently, my wife and I, for the Cultural Center the Ambanis opened. It was a great event. All the photographers on the red carpet were calling me Jiju."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

    Opening up on his reaction to the 'Ae Nickwa' comment, Nick added, "Yes, I did hear that. It was good to be back. And I love India. It's been a couple of years since I was there. So this was a fun trip. But yes, great to hear all the many nicknames I have now." Recently, Priyanka came to Delhi for a quick trip to attend her sister Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement ceremony.

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
