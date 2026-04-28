Nawazuddin Siddiqui has revealed numerous intriguing facts about his daughter Shora. He also shared a story about his daughter that has become a topic of conversation.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently shared that his 16-year-old daughter, Shora, is very enthusiastic about performing. He remarked that his daughter hasn't seen many of his flicks. He also revealed that she critiques his 'bad' dancing abilities and begs him not to dance. Nawazuddin says her open evaluation has absolutely wrecked his confidence. During a Zoom interview, Nawazuddin was asked about the overwhelming acclaim Shora receives online for her attractiveness. Given this, he was asked whether she had any aspirations to join Bollywood.

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He said, 'She will finish her education first, and then we'll see. However, she is really passionate about performing. All girls are extremely frank with their fathers. She hasn't seen many of my flicks. She may have covertly viewed Gangs of Wasseypur.'

Nawazuddin's daughter often criticises his dancing. She instructs me not to dance. She has utterly ruined my confidence. My confidence in dancing has taken a knock. I'll attempt to dance again, though.

Shora is receiving training. Previously, in an interview with Film Companion, Nawazuddin discussed his daughter Shora's passion in acting. He stated, "My daughter is currently undergoing training." She enrolled in a performing arts class on her own; folding her hands before the teacher, she stated, 'I want to learn acting.'

Nawazuddin's Work Front

The Bollywood actor last appeared in Netflix's Raat Akeli Hai. Chitrangda Singh appeared in the series as well. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will shortly appear in Aditya Kripalani's film, Main Actor Nahi Hoon. He also has Tumbbad 2, for which filming began a few weeks ago.

The creators of Tumbbad 2 recently unveiled the film's first motion poster, which announced the start of shooting.