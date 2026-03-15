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Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Dhurandhar, The Kerala Story? Actor Calls Them 'FALSE and FAKE Films'
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently made a major statement about Hindi films. He said that 'false and fake films' are being made in the industry these days.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Controversial Statement on Bollywood Films
At an NDTV event, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui claimed that many 'fake' and 'false' films are being produced in Bollywood, sparking a massive debate online.
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The Debate Over 'Fake Films' in the Hindi Film Industry
Siddiqui's comments have led to discussions about narrative-driven and propaganda films, with many questioning the authenticity of recent cinematic releases.
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Image Credit : instagram
Social Media Links Siddiqui's Comments to 'Dhurandhar'
Without naming any movie, Nawazuddin's remarks were quickly linked by social media users to the upcoming Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.
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Image Credit : Facebook
'The Kerala Story' Also in the Firing Line After Actor's Jab
Along with 'Dhurandhar,' users also speculated that Siddiqui's jab at 'fake films' was aimed at controversial movies like 'The Kerala Story' and its sequel.
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Image Credit : instagram
Public Reacts to Nawazuddin's 'Propaganda' Film Jibe
The actor's statement has drawn mixed reactions, with some praising his honesty while others have criticized him and challenged him to produce authentic films.
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