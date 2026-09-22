Anant Ambani's recent visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja on September 21, 2026, has sparked renewed criticism online, with many netizens accusing him of frequenting the revered pandal and disrupting the experience for common devotees. Comments on social media platforms highlighted perceived VIP treatment and commercialization.

Anant Ambani's visit to Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi once again sparked online debate and criticism. Popular Instagram account viralbhayani captured and shared the visit. It quickly garnered thousands of likes and dozens of comments, many critical of the industrialist's son's repeated appearances.

"Divine energy and deep faith! #AnantAmbani takes blessings at Mumbai’s famous #LalbaugchaRaja" — that was the Instagram post's caption. Netizens reacted, sharply.

Public Expresses Frustration Over VIP Treatment

What sparked this anger? The apparent preferential treatment given to high-profile visitors. Online commentary focused on this issue. Users questioned Ambani's frequent visits, some remarking, "Daily ata hai kya ? As if he owns it" and "Roj ka kaam hai iska."

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These comments show a deeper frustration among common devotees. They believe VIP privileges hamper their access to the revered idol. One netizen noted the crowd management difference, stating, "Inke case me dhakka mukki nahi ekdum shaanti se aur general crowd ko dhakkel ke bahar karte hain" (in his case there's no pushing, they calmly push away the general crowd).

"Ye kitne bar darshn krne jara iski wjha se garib logo ko moka nhi milta." Another comment lamented the impact on less privileged devotees. This shows the growing divide.

Allegations of Commercialization and Disrupted Experience

Even during September 2025, a Reddit discussion already claimed the Ambani family's involvement "ruined the entire experience and essence" of the pandal. This criticism extends beyond individual visits. It touches on old public sentiment regarding Lalbaugcha Raja's commercialization and changing spirit.

Devotees recounted "VIP line partiality." Security shoved them away rudely after they barely glimpsed the deity. VIPs, meanwhile, spent more time at the idol. Also, commercial branding — Jio logos on kumkum packets, many ads — contributes to a less spiritual atmosphere.

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, in September 2025, took cognizance of a complaint. It alleged special treatment for VIPs and ill-treatment of ordinary devotees at Lalbaugcha Raja. The Commission asked for alternative arrangements to prevent human rights violations.

Long-standing Connection and Future Visits

The Ambani family, including Anant Ambani, shares an old association with Lalbaugcha Raja. They mark this connection with regular visits and large donations, like a 20-kg gold crown. Despite public debate, Anant Ambani continues his devotional visits to the Mumbai Ganesh pandal during the festive season.