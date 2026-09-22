Shah Rukh Khan, along with his manager Pooja Dadlani, wife Gauri Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan, visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja yesterday; however, this particular moment caught netizens' attention. Keep scrolling to know more!

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with his starry presence, and there's no denying that! He is known as King Khan for a reason, and we don't need to explain why. Just recently, the actor took social media by storm as he visited the iconic Lal Baugcha Raja in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his wife, Gauri Khan; daughter, Suhana Khan; and manager, Pooja Dadlani.

SRK-Pooja Dadlani's Video Goes Viral

It took no time for the videos from the Ganpati pandal visit to go viral on social media. Yes, SRK looked dashing, clad in a stunning blue kurta, while his family accompanied him in Indian attire too. However, one sweet moment from the visit has now caught the internet's eye. Yes, Shah Rukh Khan was seen wiping his face with manager Pooja's dupatta, and netizens have opinions.

Take a look at the video first!

How Netizen's are Reacting!

One user wrote, “How's this okay? His wife was right there.” Another user wrote, “He can't use his wife DUPATTA?” One more user wrote, “Wife kahi aur busy hai bicharo ko kya kya Krna padta hai natak.....” One more user wrote, “Pooja, what is this behaviour?”

On The Work Front

SRK will be next seen in King with Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan.