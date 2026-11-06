Who is Shehzad Poonawalla? Meet the former BJP spokesperson and political commentator who won Rise And Fall Season 2, taking home Rs 35 lakh and announcing a donation for flood relief.

In addition to being recognized for his strong opinions, political career, and conflicts on reality television, Shehzad Poonawalla has gained fame for winner in the reality show 'Rise And Fall Season 2'. He won over Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gautam Gulati. This victory has brought attention back to him following his victory and the Rs 35 Lakh Prize.

Who is Shehzad Poonawalla?

Shehzad Poonawalla is an Indian political commentator and former national spokesperson of the BJP. He was born in Pune, Maharashtra. He attended St. Vincent's High School. After this, he pursued politics and government from the MIT School of Government in Pune. He has also completed his LLB from the University of Pune.

Poonawalla joined the Indian National Congress at the age of 16 in 2008. However, he left the party in 2017 after being highly critical about their process during the presidential elections. He later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and became their national spokesperson.

Shehzad Poonawalla's Journey on Rise And Fall 2

Shehzad was already known for appearing in political debates and TV shows prior to joining the show. However, during the show he gained attention for clashing with Siwet Tomar, having arguments with Priyanka and Gautam and having a fluctuating friendship with Swara Bhasker. His friendship with Tej Pratap Yadav was also a hot topic. He won the Ticket to Finale challenge which put him in a strong position to be in the finals.

How Will Shehzad Poonawalla Spend His Rs 35 Lakh?

Interestingly, Shehzad has stated that he will be donating all of his prize money to flood relief. This is going to the Chief Ministers' relief funds for Bihar and Assam. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary came second and Gautam Gulati came third.