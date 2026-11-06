Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to folk singer Narendra Singh Negi and actor Hemant Pandey in Dehradun, recognizing their significant contributions to Uttarakhandi cinema and arts.

Lifetime Achievement Awards Bestowed in Dehradun

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday felicitated folk singer Narendra Singh Negi and actor Hemant Pandey with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the Rajyotsav ceremony held at Parade Ground in Dehradun. Selected for the years 2024 and 2025 under the Uttarakhand Film Policy-2024, both dignitaries were recognised for their remarkable contributions to Uttarakhandi cinema and the arts. Each artist received a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh along with a citation.

Honouring Artistic Contributions

Folk singer Narendra Singh Negi was conferred the honour for the year 2024. Through his folk songs, he has enriched the cultural identity of the state by giving voice to Uttarakhand's folk culture, traditions, social concerns, and public sentiments. Meanwhile, celebrated actor Hemant Pandey received the Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2025.

Vision for a Developed Uttarakhand

Speaking of the Rajyotsav ceremony, Amit Shah outlined the BJP-led government's vision, asserting that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand is on track to become India's first fully developed state ('Viksit Uttarakhand') ahead of the national 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goal. "BJP has played a pivotal role in the creation of Uttarakhand. As we move toward Viksit Bharat, the BJP has decided to celebrate Uttarakhand’s State Foundation Day as a testament to pride, achievement and resolve. It is an achievement—the progress made toward a 'Viksit Uttarakhand' under the leadership of Modi ji and Pushkar Singh Dhami is a significant milestone, and we take great pride in this achievement. Furthermore, we pledge that as we journey toward a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand will be the very first state to attain the status of a developed state," he said.

Previous Honours in the Region

On August 31, Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) felicitated 22 distinguished individuals for their notable contributions in various fields at the ‘Bharat Gaurav Awards’ ceremony organised by the Bharat Gaurav Award Foundation at a hotel on Rajpur Road, Dehradun. According to the Uttarakhand Lok Bhavan, Bhanu Prakash Reddy -- Member, TTD, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Tejendra Pal Tyagi – Chairman, Rashtriya Sainik Sanstha; Sameer Sinha – Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests recieved the lifetime achievement award. (ANI)