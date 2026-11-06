President Droupadi Murmu visited with traditional artists at Rashtrapati Bhavan, exploring artworks created under the Artists-in-Residence Programme that beautifully merge India's cultural heritage with the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

President Murmu Reviews Traditional Artworks

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday met traditional and folk artists from across India at Rashtrapati Bhavan and viewed their artworks created under the Artists-in-Residence Programme, with the theme of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). The artists, representing diverse regional art traditions, are currently staying at the presidential residence as part of the programme. They practise traditional art forms such as Aipan, Kalamkari, Mata ni Pachedi, Kavi, Pichwai and Warli.

The artworks presented during the programme bring together India's traditional artistic techniques and contemporary themes of national development. The creations feature subjects such as modern cities, infrastructure, wind turbines and sustainable energy, reflecting the connection between India's cultural heritage and its development goals.

Details of the Presidential Interaction

Sharing details of the interaction, the President of India's official social media handle posted, "President Droupadi Murmu met a group of traditional and folk artists and witnessed their artwork at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The artists belonging to various regions of the country and representing diverse art forms such as Aipan, Kalamkari, Mata ni Pachedi, Kavi, Pichwai, and Warli are staying at Rashtrapati Bhavan under the Artists-in-Residence Programme. During this programme, the artists have created artwork representing the theme of Viksit Bharat."

President Droupadi Murmu met a group of traditional and folk artists and witnessed their artwork at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The artists belonging to various regions of the country and representing diverse art forms such as Aipan, Kalamkari, Mata ni Pachedi, Kavi, Pichwai, and Warli are staying at Rashtrapati Bhavan under the Artists-in-Residence Programme. During this programme, the artists have created artwork representing the theme of Viksit Bharat. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 6, 2026

Program Scope and Objectives

Photographs from the presidential residence show Murmu examining the artworks and interacting with the participating artists. A group photograph also features the President alongside the artists at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Artists-in-Residence Programme provides practitioners of India's traditional and regional art forms with an opportunity to showcase their work at the presidential residence. It also encourages the preservation and contemporary expression of the country's diverse cultural traditions. (ANI)