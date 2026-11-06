4 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

The iconic rain sequence

The unit had to shoot a rain sequence where Chiranjeevi talks on the phone during the final schedule. The shoot would wrap up once this scene was done. The fire engine ran out of water at that exact time. Chiranjeevi could have easily postponed the shoot to another day. But he wanted to save the producer from extra costs. A ruined pond stood nearby with dirty, smelly, and mossy water. Nobody would even dare to step into it. Chiranjeevi got ready to finish the shoot using that dirty water.