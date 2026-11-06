Nita Ambani wore a bespoke fuchsia pink satin saree designed by Manish Malhotra for his Diwali bash. The ensemble featured intricate gold lacework, multi-coloured Swarovski embellishments, and a handcrafted Pichwai-inspired luxury handbag.

Manish Malhotra's Bespoke Creation for Nita Ambani

Designer Manish Malhotra has brought a striking blend of Indian craftsmanship and contemporary festive glamour to Nita Mukesh Ambani’s Diwali wardrobe, unveiling a bespoke fuchsia pink satin saree adorned with intricate gold lacework and multi-coloured Swarovski embellishments. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MANISH MALHOTRA (@manishmalhotraworld) Shared on the designer's social media platform, the ensemble celebrates the richness of traditional Indian dressing through a distinctly modern lens. From its luminous satin drape to its intricately jewelled blouse, the look places detailed craftsmanship at the centre of festive fashion.

The vibrant fuchsia pink satin saree makes an immediate impression with its rich colour and fluid silhouette. Delicate gold lacework along the borders adds a regal finish, while multi-hued Swarovski embellishments lend the ensemble a dazzling interplay of colour and light. However, it is the blouse that brings another dimension to the creation. Designed with an intricately jewelled back, it features a constellation of multi-coloured Swarovski crystals, ensuring that the craftsmanship extends beyond the conventional front-facing details. The combination of vivid pink, gold accents and colourful crystals gives the traditional saree a contemporary festive identity without losing its Indian aesthetic.

The Details of the Festive Ensemble

Beyond the saree, another standout element of Nita Ambani's festive styling is the handcrafted Pichwai-inspired handbag from her personal collection. More than a conventional accessory, the bag brings together several forms of Indian artistry. It features handmade enamelled lotus motifs, sparkling diamond embellishments and an opulent interior lined with pearls and zari. The accessory creates an interesting meeting point between traditional textile craftsmanship, fine art and high jewellery. Its intricate detailing also complements the saree's gold and crystal accents, bringing visual continuity to the overall look.

Star-Studded Celebrations

Nita Ambani wore a custom fuchsia pink satin saree designed by Manish Malhotra for his extravagant star-studded Diwali bash on Thursday night, November 5. She attended the celebration at Manish Malhotra's Mumbai residence alongside her sister, Mamta Dalal, who also coordinated in pink. The high-profile evening doubled as a festive runway for Bollywood, welcoming stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor. (ANI)

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