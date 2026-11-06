Vijay Vikram Singh who voices Bigg Boss 20's narrator replies to fan's demands of giving more screen time to Qazi Touqeer, explains about his role in making creative choices and has a message for his passionate fans.

The lack of screen time of Qazi Touqeer in recent episodes of Bigg Boss 20 has been creating some discussion on social media. His fans keep asking the makers to give him more screen time but Vijay Vikram Singh who is the narrator voice of Bigg Boss has now opened up and said that he is not involved in these decisions.

Vijay Vikram Singh Clarifies His Role In Bigg Boss 20

Vijay took to his Instagram page after getting multiple DMs and comments about why Qazi was not getting enough screen time. However, the actor clarified that his role is limited to providing the commentary.

He further added that the selection of contestants and the screen time given to them is a creative decision made during ediiting. The actor also added that fans who are disappointed can provide their suggestions and concerns to Colors TV via their official website and social media handles.

Vijay Asks Fans To Support Their Favourites But Remember It's A Reality Show

Besides the screen time debate, Vijay also gave a message to fans of the show. He asked them to support their favourites but also reminded them that Bigg Boss is a reality show.

He also warned fans not to take things personally as they admire the contestants. With constant talks online about Qazi Touqeer, his fans are keen to see more of him.

Bigg Boss 20 is available to stream on JioHotstar every day at 9 PM and is aired on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.