Shakeel Noorani, known for Joru Ka Ghulam and Bade Dilwala, has been arrested in Mumbai after a 33-year-old actress accused him of rape and sexual assault

Shakeel Noorani is a veteran Bollywood filmmaker who has directed several Hindi films over the years. He is best known for movies such as Bade Dilwala (1999), Joru Ka Ghulam (2000) and Acid of Love (2005).

His 2000 comedy Joru Ka Ghulam featured Govinda and Twinkle Khanna in the lead roles and remains one of the better-known films in his directorial career.

Noorani, who is 73, has now come into the spotlight following serious allegations made by a 33-year-old actress in Mumbai. He was arrested by the Malvani Police in the early hours of August 8.

What Are The Allegations Against Shakeel Noorani?

According to the police and the actress's FIR, she first met Noorani at an awards event in Lokhandwala in 2016. She alleged that the filmmaker spoke to her about an upcoming project and asked her to get in touch regarding work.

The actress later reportedly visited Noorani's residence in Malvani to discuss and read a script. According to her complaint, Noorani allegedly offered her a drink, following which she lost consciousness.

She claimed that after regaining consciousness, Noorani showed her a video on his phone and allegedly threatened to circulate it if she approached the police or informed her family.

The actress further alleged that the filmmaker used the video to intimidate her and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. She also claimed that he repeatedly gave her contraceptive pills following the alleged encounters.

Shakeel Noorani Arrest: What Has The Police And Court Said?

A case has been registered against Noorani under Sections 64(2)(M), 123, 351(2) and 88 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), according to the police.

Following his arrest, Noorani was produced before the Borivali Holiday Court. Police sought his custody as part of their investigation, including efforts to recover and examine the alleged video and determine whether similar incidents may have occurred elsewhere.

The court subsequently sent Noorani to police custody until August 12.

Noorani's lawyer, Advocate Vikas Singh Goar, has rejected the allegations and maintained that the filmmaker has been falsely implicated. The defence has stressed that the allegations are yet to be established in court and that Noorani is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The investigation into the allegations is currently underway.