Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of Manoj Tiwari, has ignited a social media storm with her claims of surviving on vada pav and a Rs 25,000 monthly allowance. Netizens questioned her 'struggle', asking 'Ye Kaisi Gareebi Hai?'

Rhiti Tiwari, a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, ignited an online firestorm. The daughter of Bhojpuri actor-politician Manoj Tiwari recently spoke about her "struggles" and upbringing. She claimed she lived on modest means, even eating vada pav, all while getting Rs 25,000 every month. Netizens quickly questioned her story. What sparked the outrage? Her disclosures on the reality show. Tiwari openly discussed her relationship with her father and the public's assumptions about her wealthy background.

Who Is Rhiti Tiwari?

Twenty-five-year-old Rhiti Tiwari is the daughter of Manoj Tiwari and his first wife, Rani Tiwari. Many know her as Zooni. She built a career as a singer-songwriter, composer, and producer. Tiwari also explores business ventures.

Her father, Manoj Tiwari, made one thing clear: he would not fund her career. Rhiti said he pushed her to build her own success, despite her famous family name. Now, Bigg Boss 20 throws her into a massive public spotlight.

On Struggle and Earning Rs 25K Monthly

On Bigg Boss 20, Rhiti openly discussed her finances. She claimed her father gave her a monthly allowance of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. Tiwari carefully managed these expenses. Sometimes, she ate only cheap meals.

"Sometimes, I eat a Vada Pav worth Rs. 10 twice a day so that I can fill my stomach," she told housemates. Could anyone manage a month on Rs 20,000-25,000? Tiwari also revealed her father left home early, seeing him only once a year. She insisted people gave her respect for his name—but she inherited neither his wealth nor his opportunities.

Netizens Ask: 'Ye Kaisi Gareebi Hai?'

Rhiti Tiwari's "struggle" revelations quickly went viral. Social media users sharply reacted. Many questioned her definition of hardship, especially with that monthly allowance she cited.

"Ye Kaisi Gareebi Hai?" — What kind of poverty is this? Netizens flooded timelines with this retort. They saw a stark disconnect between Tiwari's claims and the reality many face. Users on platforms like Reddit slammed her behaviour and entitlement, especially after her on-air fight with fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer.

Online comments called her "delusional," "arrogant," and "annoying." Some users compared her to past controversial Bigg Boss contestants. Others highlighted the sheer irony: many households survive on far tighter budgets. The public continues to scrutinize her journey on the show.