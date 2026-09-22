Actress Madhoo Offers Rs 500 At Lalbaugcha Raja, Then The Note Suddenly Vanishes (WATCH)
Madhoo Shah's visit to Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja has drawn online attention after a video showed her offering a Rs 500 note during darshan and a man quickly removed it. The footage prompted social media users to question how the donation was handled.
Madhoo's Lalbaugcha Raja visit
Actress Madhoo Shah visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai on Monday, September 21, amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. The actress was seen seeking blessings at the famous pandal and later waving to fans from inside the venue.
Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actress Madhoo Shah visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai and offered prayers pic.twitter.com/3M2SxxIiE4
— IANS (@ians_india) September 21, 2026
Her visit, however, has now become the subject of online discussion after a video from the pandal started circulating on social media.
What does the viral video show?
The footage appears to show Madhoo offering a Rs 500 note as a donation during her darshan. As she turns around and waves towards people gathered at the venue, a man can be seen quickly picking up the note.
if you've noticed, a girl had offered ₹500 as a donation, but someone picked up the note and put it in his own pocket 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iOYieO2YGZ
— ❥. (@hellolalit) September 21, 2026
The person then appears to move the currency note away and place or conceal it under a cloth. The brief sequence has led several social media users to question what happened to the money after it was offered.
'What happened to the offering?'
Some users alleged that the note was taken away improperly, while others described the incident as an example of donation money being mishandled. One post claimed the note was put into a pocket, while another called it “theft in broad daylight”.
Several comments also questioned how donations are handled at the crowded pandal.
However, the video alone does not establish that the money was stolen. It also does not identify the man seen handling the note, confirm whether he was part of the Lalbaugcha Raja organising team, or explain whether the note was being moved as part of the donation collection process.
How social media reacted
The clip prompted a wave of comments, with some users accusing the person seen in the video of taking the donation, while others urged viewers to watch the footage carefully before reaching a conclusion. As of now, the circulating footage itself does not provide enough information to establish what happened to the Rs 500 note.
The incident comes as Lalbaugcha Raja continues to receive large donations during this year’s Ganeshotsav. Reports said the mandal received Rs 3.18 crore in donations during the first three days, including cash, gold and silver. The reported donation-counting process involves the trust, bank officials and the Mumbai civic body.
Who is Madhoo Shah?
Madhoo Shah, born Madhoobala Raghunath Malini on March 26, 1969, is an Indian actress who has worked across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema.
She made her Hindi debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991 and gained wider recognition with Mani Ratnam’s Roja in 1992. Her other notable films include Allari Priyudu, Yoddha and Gentleman.
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