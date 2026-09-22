Some users alleged that the note was taken away improperly, while others described the incident as an example of donation money being mishandled. One post claimed the note was put into a pocket, while another called it “theft in broad daylight”.

Several comments also questioned how donations are handled at the crowded pandal.

However, the video alone does not establish that the money was stolen. It also does not identify the man seen handling the note, confirm whether he was part of the Lalbaugcha Raja organising team, or explain whether the note was being moved as part of the donation collection process.