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- Did Michael Jackson Almost Sing for Rajinikanth? S Thaman Reveals AR Rahman Link - Read On
Did Michael Jackson Almost Sing for Rajinikanth? S Thaman Reveals AR Rahman Link - Read On
Music composer S Thaman has revealed a surprising detail about an unreleased AR Rahman and Michael Jackson collaboration, sparking fresh buzz over whether Jackson almost sang for Rajinikanth.
Michael Jackson And Rajinikanth Combo
Music director S Thaman recently revealed that AR Rahman and Michael Jackson planned a special track for a Rajinikanth film. This massive update has grabbed everyone's attention right now. Thaman shared this detail during a recent interview while mentioning his ongoing talks with popular singer Hanumankind for a brand-new project.
AR Rahman Musical
Thaman recalled an old memory about this epic AR Rahman and Michael Jackson track. He mentioned that both legends planned a very unique song for Rajinikanth's blockbuster film Enthiran. This revelation has reminded fans about a massive musical collaboration that sadly never happened.
Rajini Enthiran Interesting Fact
AR Rahman and Michael Jackson reportedly met and planned a special song for the Rajinikanth starrer. Reports suggest Michael Jackson even signed the official agreement in May 2009. However, the pop legend passed away unexpectedly the very next month in June 2009. The world missed out on this historic musical track because of this tragic incident.
Michael Jackson In Tamil Cinema
Director Shankar released the Rajinikanth starrer Enthiran in 2010. The movie received a massive response across India and became a major milestone in Rajinikanth's career. An AR Rahman and Michael Jackson track would have easily grabbed global attention for this project. Fans still feel amazed about this grand plan even though it never materialized.
Michael Jackson In Enthiran
Thaman also revealed a similar international song plan for Ram Charan's Game Changer. The team reportedly tried to bring in popular American singer Britney Spears for the 'Top' song in this Shankar directorial. They planned to create an English version and release it globally. Thaman sadly noted that shooting and release delays ruined this massive plan. This exciting piece of news has completely surprised cinema fans.
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