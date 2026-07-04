Huma Qureshi, starring as a deaf-mute assassin in 'Baby Do Die Do', believes audiences are ready for women-led action films. She says pop culture must reflect women's growing presence in all fields and welcomes her film's clash with another female-led movie.

Audiences Ready for Female Protagonists

As Hindi cinema gradually expands the space for women-led action films, actor Huma Qureshi believes audiences are increasingly ready to embrace female protagonists. Riding the momentum of her latest release 'Baby Do Die Do', where she essays the role of a deaf-mute assassin, Qureshi reflects on the evolving landscape of women in action.

"I'm playing a female hitwoman who can't hear or speak. That is not a disability or a weakness but actually her strength. There is a stereotype of a hitman always being a male. But why can't it be a woman?," Huma told ANI.

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Speaking about the growing space for women-led action films, Huma Qureshi emphasised how the current time marks a promising phase for action films led by women, driven by changing audience expectations and greater representation of women across professions.

Popular Culture Should Reflect Reality

"I don't think we're going anywhere," she said, pointing out that women today are making their mark in every sphere of life, from journalism and acting to the police and armed forces.

Qureshi stressed that popular culture should reflect these realities, arguing that it cannot ignore nearly half the workforce or fail to portray women in empowering roles. "Women are in each and every aspect of life out there. Some of them are some of us are journalists, some of us are actresses, some of us are in the police force, some of us are in the armed forces. In various we're serving our country, ourselves, our families and more, that needs to be represented on popular culture as well," she said.

Huma Qureshi on Action Genre

Expressing her interest in the action genre, Huma further added, "I love doing action, I love watching action movies, I love doing action in movies as well and I think that the time is here where I think audiences will appreciate it for sure."

On Box Office Clash with Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha'

During the conversation, Huma Qureshi also opened up about her film 'Baby Do Die Do' clashing with Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha', welcoming the idea of two female-led films arriving at the box office together. "I don't look at 'Alpha' from a sense of being a competition. I think there is space for all kinds of films to be made and to be viewed. We're an independently-made film. I'm not even looking at what else is releasing on that weekend but just want to find my own audience. On the other hand, I think it's amazing that here we are, where two female-led films are clashing at the box office. We've already reached there, where that's actually a reality, and more power to all of us, and more power to all female-led content. I will always be cheering, not just for my own film, but also for my girlfriends," she shared.

About 'Baby Do Die Do'

Huma Qureshi-led 'Baby Do Die Do' opened in theatres on Friday, July 3. The film follows Huma as a hitwoman who kills people with her umbrella stealthily in public places. Others in the cast are Seema Pahwa, Sikander Kher, Chunky Pandey, and Rachit Singh. The movie is directed by Nachiket Samant and is produced by Huma and Saqib Saleem's production house, Saleem Siblings. (ANI)