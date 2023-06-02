Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Neelam Gill? Is Leonardo DiCaprio dating British-Punjabi model? Read THIS

    On May 31, Leonardo DiCaprio was seen with an Indian-origin model, Neelam Gill. The two dined together, which fueled dating suspicions.

    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    After being pictured with model Neelam Gill, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has fuelled new relationship suspicions. On Tuesday, May 31, the actor was spotted dining with the Indian-origin model and her mother at the Chiltern Firehouse in London.

    According to a Page Six article, Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with Neelam Gill. The actress, whose bio states "British Punjabi model," is said to have dined with the Oscar winner. Gill's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and a few other acquaintances accompanied the couple. The actor wore a black mask, while Gill, 28, was dressed entirely in black.

    DiCaprio was last seen leaving the Hotel Martinez in Cannes with Gill and a few other women around a week ago. According to The New York Post, Gill is not dating the Titanic star.

    Who is Neelam Gill?
    Neelam Gill is a model of Indian-origin model. Her grandparents came from the Indian state of Punjab. The 28-year-old British model has been modelling since she was 14 years old. She had gone to the Cannes Film Festival this year, where Leonardo was also there for the screening of his film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

    Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone part ways?
    Leonardo ignited dating allegations in early May when he dined with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 3:48 PM IST
