Netizens say, “Victory walk but make it stylish”, as Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone get spotted at theairport amid thehistoric success of Dhurandhar

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turned the Mumbai airport into a moment of effortless star power on Monday morning, walking in hand-in-hand and twinning in coordinated winter blacks and greys. The power couple moved with calm, confident ease — a visual of two stars grounded in their space, but very much aware of the frenzy they create.

For Ranveer, the morning stride felt symbolic

With Dhurandhar continuing its euphoric run and netizens calling it a “victory walk” for the finest actor of his generation, the airport sighting became more than just a travel moment — it became a cultural snapshot.

Social media has been celebrating Ranveer's historic success, with audiences and critics unanimously praising his ferocity, duality, and sheer cinematic command in the film. Memes, edits and comments have crowned him “unmatched, unstoppable and unbelievable” — the kind of endorsement only a true people’s superstar earns.

While some called it “victory walk but make it stylish”, others said, “big hit energy”, amid Ranveer’s blockbuster success which has been historic.

And on this high, Deepika Padukone stood beside him with signature composure — smiling softly, maintaining a low profile, letting her partner enjoy the glow of his triumph. Ranveer, relaxed and basking in the Dhurandhar wave, kept his style casual with an all-black base layered under a grey jacket. Deepika complemented him like only she can: a chic grey-and-black look elevated by an oversized striped jacket, proving once again why she is a global fashion force.

Together, they didn’t need theatrics. Their walk — steady, stylish, and side-by-side — was enough. A superstar at the peak of a historic run. A partner who matches his stride. And a moment the internet is calling iconic.