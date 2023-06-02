Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS star RM to be Public Relations Ambassador for Korean defense ministry

    As a public relations ambassador, Kim Namjoon will vigorously engage in various activities to create a strong awareness about MAKRI and its mission. Know more details on the same.

    BTS star RM to be Public Relations Ambassador for Korean defense ministry
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 2:49 PM IST

    Once again, the leader of the globally acclaimed Korean boy band Septet, BTS, has made members of the ARMY proud. Kim Namjoon, better known by his stage name RM, has been selected as the official public relations ambassador for the Ministry of National Defense’s Agency for KIA Recovery & Identification (MAKRI). 

    A globally-renowned news portal reported BigHit Music announced on May 31 that the rapper assumed his new role as of June 1, contributing to promoting MAKRI’s essential projects. MAKRI plays a crucial role in recovering the remains of fallen soldiers from the Korean War and facilitating their return to their respective families.

    As the public relations ambassador, RM will actively engage in various activities to raise awareness about MAKRI and its noble mission. Following in the footsteps of Professor Seo Kyung Deok and veteran MC Song Hae, RM proudly becomes the third public relations ambassador for this noteworthy organization.

    BTS is preparing to celebrate its tenth anniversary in 2023 through the highly anticipated 2023 Festa. RM officially appointed as a public relations ambassador aligns perfectly with the group’s commitment to social contributions. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by RM (@rkive)

    As BTS members slowly fulfil their military service obligations, the group aims to renew their collective activities by 2025. For now, fans will get treated to a new single titled Take Two. It is releasing on June 9 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST).

    Namjoon’s appointment as the public relations ambassador underscores his dedication to using his influence for meaningful causes. His appointment ceremony was live-streamed on YouTube by the Ministry of National Defense Remains Investigation Team.

    While the BTS star got expected to enlist for mandatory military service soon, his new position as the Ministry of National Defense’s public relations ambassador suggests that military enlistment got delayed for the time being. The announcement is a pleasant surprise for fans who await his future endeavours in his musical career and public service.

