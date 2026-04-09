The sentencing of Jasveen Sangha, widely known as the “Ketamine Queen,” has drawn global attention following her link to the tragic death of Matthew Perry. Here’s a closer look at her life, background, and role in the high-profile case

Jasveen Sangha, a 42-year-old British-American woman of Punjabi origin, was born in London before moving to California with her family. She came from an entrepreneurial background and pursued higher education in the United States and the United Kingdom.

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Sangha graduated in social sciences from University of California, Irvine and later earned an MBA from Hult International Business School in London.

On the surface, she appeared to lead a stable and creative life. She was associated with a nail salon business in Los Angeles and maintained an active presence on social media, where she described herself as a curator of art, music, and events. However, behind this polished exterior, authorities allege she was deeply involved in illegal drug distribution networks.

The Matthew Perry Case and Criminal Charges

The sudden death of Matthew Perry in 2023 sent shockwaves across the world. Best known for his role in Friends, Perry was found to have died due to the acute effects of ketamine, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Investigations later pointed to Sangha as one of the key figures involved in supplying the drug. She was first arrested in March 2024 on drug-related charges and released on bond, but was re-arrested months later as authorities built a stronger case linking her directly to Perry’s death.

In 2025, Sangha pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges, including distributing ketamine that resulted in death, maintaining a drug-involved premises, and additional counts of drug distribution. Her guilty plea effectively confirmed her role in one of Hollywood’s most widely discussed drug-related cases.

Sentencing, Fallout, and Public Reaction

In April 2026, Sangha was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, marking a major legal milestone in the aftermath of Perry’s death. The sentence reflects the seriousness of charges tied to drug distribution resulting in fatal consequences.

Public reaction has been swift and intense. Sangha’s once-active social media accounts have since been flooded with criticism, with many holding her responsible for Perry’s untimely demise.

Beyond the individual case, the incident has reignited broader conversations about substance abuse, the accessibility of controlled drugs, and the responsibilities of those involved in their distribution—especially within elite social circles.

The story of Jasveen Sangha serves as a stark reminder of how hidden networks can intersect with fame, often with devastating consequences.

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