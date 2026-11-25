Dhanush and Mammootty's O.M: Operation Mole continues its box office journey after a strong opening weekend. The film witnessed a weekday slowdown but maintained its overall impressive theatrical performance.

Dhanush and Mammootty's action thriller O.M: Operation Mole has continued its theatrical run with a decent performance on its fifth day. However, the film witnessed a drop in collections after enjoying a strong opening weekend.

According to Sacnilk tracking estimates reported by NDTV Profit, the movie collected approximately ₹3.51 crore net in India on Tuesday, November 24. With this, its total domestic net collection reached around ₹59.46 crore in five days. Its India gross collection stood at approximately ₹69.04 crore.

The film had started its box office journey on a promising note, earning ₹18.10 crore on its opening day. It collected ₹15.75 crore on Saturday, followed by ₹15.90 crore on Sunday. However, its earnings dropped to ₹6.20 crore on Monday, marking a significant weekday decline.

OM Worldwide Box Office Collection

The film has also received a positive response in overseas markets. Before its fifth-day collection, the movie had earned approximately ₹28.50 crore from international markets.

Its worldwide gross collection stood at ₹93.40 crore after four days, according to Sacnilk. The film is now approaching the ₹100 crore worldwide milestone. However, its final fifth-day worldwide figures are awaited.

OM Cast And Story

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, O.M: Operation Mole features Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah in important roles.

The action thriller revolves around a CBI investigation into a red sandalwood smuggling network. The film was released in theatres on November 20, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.