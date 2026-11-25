After that, Kalyan and Divya entered the house. Kalyan chose Sivakumar as his pair, and Divya picked Ram Prasad to play the game. While one person breaks photos, another person from the opposing team has to stop them. Mukesh was the referee (sanchalak) for this game. The team that breaks the most photos wins. A serious argument broke out between Mukesh and Divya in the middle of the game, but eventually, Kalyan and Sivakumar's team won.