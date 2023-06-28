Meet Ishita Shukla: BJP MP Ravi Kishan's daughter who joins defence forces under Agnipath scheme

Ishita Shukla, the daughter of Ravi Kishan, enlisted in the military through the Agnipath programme. The programme seeks to enlist young people who will serve for a total of four years as "Agniveers."

After his daughter, Ishita Shukla, enlisted in the military through the Agnipath programme, BJP MP Ravi Kishan was ecstatic. The actor-turned-politician has thanked everyone for their well wishes, even if he hasn't posted it on social media. The 21-year-old daughter of Ravi Kishan has enlisted in the military. The federal government announced a modification to the armed forces' hiring procedure in June of last year.

The central government's Agnipath programme seeks to enlist young people who will serve as "Agniveers" for a four-year period. Despite being the daughter of a celebrity, Twitter fans commended Ishita for selecting a different professional route and congratulated Ravi Kishan for his decision. Although the actor is a well-known figure in Bhojpuri cinema, his other children, Riva, Tanishk, and Saksham, are pursuing a variety of career paths. Riva wishes to follow in his footsteps and start a career in the entertainment world because of her father's acting talent.

For applicants who want to join the army, the Indian Army has announced significant revisions to the Agnipath scheme's recruitment procedure. Now, candidates must first show up for an online common entrance examination (CEE), which is followed by physical and medical exams. In the past, the selection process for Agniveers went in a different order, with the candidates first going through a physical fitness test and then their medical exams. After passing a common entrance exam, the qualified candidates were chosen for training based on the final merit list.

FANS' REACTION: "On one hand, many leaders of the country want to make their children leaders and make their future in the politics, on the other, respectable @OfcRavikishann ji's daughter will serve the country truly by joining the country's army, I salute such a father," commented one user. "One more achievement has been added to the good fortune of Gorakhpur. Hearty congratulations to Ishita Shukla, daughter of Gorakhpur's popular MP Shri @ravikishann ji, on becoming 'Female Agniveer'! Now she will join Defence Force as a soldier under Agnipath Scheme," said another.

