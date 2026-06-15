Four years ago, 26-year-old Brazil fan Akshay collapsed into a coma after his team's World Cup loss. He remains unconscious, but a recent update about the team sparked a slight reaction, bringing a glimmer of hope to his family and friends.

Four years ago, the life of 26-year-old Akshay from Kakkanad's Parakkamugal took an unexpected and tragic turn. It all happened during the World Cup quarter-final match when Brazil lost to Croatia.

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Akshay, a die-hard Brazil fan, was watching the match with his friends on a big screen set up in his locality. He suddenly collapsed right after the final whistle.

It’s a moment his friends can’t forget even today. He was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state, where doctors found a blood clot in his brain. They believe that extremely high blood pressure caused his condition to worsen. Since that day, Akshay has not regained consciousness.

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A Lifelong Love for the Canarinho

A passionate footballer himself, Akshay had played for various local clubs and had been a staunch supporter of the Brazilian team since his childhood.

The 2022 World Cup brought a small glimmer of hope. Just a few days ago, his friends came to his house to tell him about Brazil's upcoming match against Morocco. While it's not clear if Akshay understood what they were saying, his family and friends noticed a slight reaction, different from his usual state. This has filled them with hope.

Workers from Kanivu Home Care, along with his friends, visited Akshay and even put a Brazil jersey on him. His friends, neighbours, and relatives have all come together to cover his medical expenses. Akshay’s family includes his father K.T. Purushothaman, who is a head-load worker, his mother Jaya, and a younger sister.

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