Is Cristiano Ronaldo all set to marry his long-term partner, Georgina Rodriguez, after announcing their engagement? Here's looking at their love life, children, family, and luxe living. Keep scrolling to know more.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are luxe, stylish, and one of the most classy people known in the glam and sports industry. Their chemistry is undying and they make millions of hearts beat with their starry presence each time. Well, Ronaldo has put a huge rock on her finger and it sparkles miles afar. Now if reports are to believed then the footballer is all set to say I Do to his long-term girlfriend. Yes, you read that right.

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Engagement Ring and Beautiful Family

Georgina had announced their engagement on Instagram on August 11, 2025. The oval-shaped diamond ring is estimated to weigh up to 37 carats and is reported to cost $3 million. The couple has been together since 2017 and has a beautiful family. Ronaldo first embraced parenthood in 2010 with the birth of his first son, Cristiano Jr. In 2017, they welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via surrogate. Later, in the same year, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Alana. In October 2021, the couple announced they were expecting twins again. Sadly, in April 2022, Ronaldo shared the unfortunate news that their newborn son had passed away. The couple also has another daughter named Bella, who was born on April 18, 2022.

About His First Son

When Cristiano Jr. was born, Ronaldo kept the identity of the mother private. In 2015, he told The Jonathan Ross Show, "Some points in life are private and people have to respect the privacy. When Cristiano is going to grow up, I am always going to say the truth to him because he deserves it, because he is my son. But I am not going to say because people want me to say."

Their Luxe Living

The couple lives a luxurious life in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with their five children. The family relocated there after Ronaldo signed a record-breaking contract with the football club Al-Nassr FC.