Who is Gehana Vasisth? Actress accused in porn case ties knot with Faizan Ansari

Gehana Vasisth, who made headlines after Raj Kundra was arrested in a porn case, her name came out for being a part of the adult content, is once again making headlines as she gets married to a social media influencer Faizan Shaikh. The wedding photo of the adult film actress with Faizal Shaikh are going viral, and netizens are dubbing it "love jihad."

One social media users called her out, saying, "Publicity ke liye." Gandh failayah pehle jitna. Main nhi samjhti koi bhi Dharma aise log krta h. I'm so delighted that you're a Hindu... but afsos ki kisi dusre religion ko ab ye publicity ke liye chahatih. I'm confident that ye aage jakar jhootha Drama zarur karegi.

Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala: 9 interesting facts his fans should know

Who is Gehana Vasisth?

Gehana became popular by doing adult web shows and films for Alt Balaji. She has more than 1mn follower on Instagram, and she is known to share erotica and bold content on her social media page. Gehana is also a model who has appeared in various special dance sequences in Hindi and Telugu films.

Gehana and Faizan love story:

According to a source close to the actor, Gehana and Faizan are deeply in love and have a "pure" relationship. According to the source, Gehana did not change her faith for marriage, but it was "her own personal choice."

Also Read: ​BTS Net Worth 2023: Who is the richest member? Know HERE

Who is Faizan Ansari?

Faizan Ansari is a social media influencer who appeared in Amazon MiniTv's reality programme Datebaazi.

Gehana Vasisth Porn case:

According to reports, Gehana and Raj Kundra made pornographic films and were arrested for it. When the Mumbai Police detained Raj, Gehana came out in his support. She was also questioned by the Crime Branch's Property Cell for allegedly filming and uploading sexual movies to a website.

In her statement, Gehana mentioned," I have a small request for everyone to not compare bold and erotica cinema with porn. Raj Kundra and I have been arrested for the same case, and we have the same investigation going on. I know what was being made under Kundra's company. I have worked as a heroine in three films produced for Raj Kundra's app."

She added, "He never forced me to do anything; I was paid according to the work I did and deserved. I had no issues with the work or the payment I received. I had no objections to the content, nor did I have any bad experience working on the sets. Those films were released very well, and neither of those films were porn movies. Those who have a doubt can use Google Search and look for those films and my other work. None of it can be classified as porn."



