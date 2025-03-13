Read Full Article

By Astrology Expert Harish Kashyap

Volodymyr Zelenskyy rose to prominence at a young age and eventually became the president of Ukraine, a country entangled in geopolitical tensions, nuclear threats, and external pressures. At the age of 42, he found himself leading Ukraine into a conflict against a major power like Russia—an unwinnable war that has devastated his nation and its people. Now, he is seeking assistance from European leaders, the very forces that influenced his decisions, and has faced challenges even in the United States, where he received a cold response from former President Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy Horoscope: Trump's influence and Karmic repercussions

Trump’s recent stance has left a lasting impact on Zelenskyy, marking the first major consequence of what astrology interprets as a karmic burden—the immense weight of leading his nation into a prolonged crisis. According to astrological insights, the repercussions of his actions will follow him not only in this lifetime but beyond. Western powers, often seen as driving global conflicts for strategic gains, are unlikely to change their ways, as their motives are rooted in business rather than divine guidance. Among these figures, Joe Biden is seen as carrying the heaviest karmic burden for his role in sustaining conflicts. Meanwhile, Trump’s return to power is perceived as a sign of change, guided by higher cosmic forces.

In 2018, Trump’s horoscope indicated challenges in completing his term, and true to the prediction, he lost the next election by a narrow margin. Despite possessing strong astrological yogas, including Viparita Yoga and Chakravarti Yoga, he has managed to reclaim his position at the age of 77, overcoming significant hurdles.

The trajectory of leaders who thrive on war and extremism serves as a cautionary tale, with Zelenskyy being a prime example. History shows that those who fail to heed warnings, much like the Kauravas in the Mahabharata, ultimately face downfall. Even Lord Krishna’s attempts at mediation were dismissed by Duryodhana, leading to his ruin. The present era, or Kali Yuga, continues to witness similar patterns, with certain Western powers embodying these destructive tendencies.

Trump’s return signals a shift in global leadership dynamics. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has exercised patience, appears to be aligning with this change, setting the stage for critical developments between March and June. The future remains uncertain, resting in the hands of a higher cosmic plan.

Zelenskyy's astrological analysis

Amidst this turbulent scenario, Zelenskyy’s role appears minor—he is merely a pawn in a larger geopolitical game. His horoscope, with Taurus as the ascendant, Ashlesha Nakshatra, and Cancer as his Moon sign, reveals a complex personality. The only strong aspect in his chart is Jupiter’s influence, while other planetary positions indicate instability. His ascendant lord, Venus, is combust in Capricorn, and the Sun’s presence obstructs his progress. Mercury in the eighth house and a debilitated Mars in his Moon sign further complicate his leadership trajectory.

Despite the presence of Shashaka Mahapurusha Yoga due to Saturn, which contributed to his early rise to fame, his planetary alignments indicate inconsistencies in his actions, thoughts, and words. His decisions, influenced by past karmic imprints, reflect a dependence on external forces rather than his own strength.

The Moon Dasha, coupled with a debilitated and retrograde Mars, creates mental unrest. His decision to engage in war in 2021 aligns with this turbulent period. Until April 2024, the Saturn Kendra Bhukti continues to push him towards unfavorable decisions. While Shashaka Yoga typically brings success, its Saturnian influence requires caution. Presently, in the Budha Bhukti of the Moon Dasha, he is exhausted from repeated setbacks and is on the verge of capitulation. This phase, lasting until December 2027, will lead to further struggles, affecting those around him.

Zelenskyy’s current global outreach stems from the fear of losing power, as his survival is linked to his leadership position. His actions, perceived as strategic maneuvering rather than national service, align with the afflicted Moon and debilitated Mars in his chart. The interplay of these planetary forces suggests an ongoing period of instability.

Looking ahead, the astrological configurations of 2025—marked by the conjunction of Saturn and Rahu, along with the transit of debilitated Mars—are set to dismantle his ambitions. While the war may temporarily de-escalate, it is far from over, and its consequences will continue to unfold.

