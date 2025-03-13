Mukesh Ambani's revenue from IPL 2025 REVEALED! How much income will be generated from ad revenue?

Read Full Gallery

Information has been released that Ambani's Jio Hotstar network group, which broadcasts IPL matches, is expected to generate a total revenue of Rs 7,000 crore.

IPL 2025: Mukesh Ambani to earn Rs 7,000 crore: The IPL 2025 season is scheduled to begin on March 22. The final match will be held on May 25. League matches are scheduled until May 18. A total of 70 league matches will be held. Following this, the first qualifier match will be held on May 20. The eliminator match will be held on May 21. The second qualifier match will be held on May 23. The final match will be held on May 25.

IPL 2025 Season

Through the world's richest sport, IPL, the Indian Cricket Board, IPL teams, and Jio Hotstar and Star Sports Network, which broadcast the IPL matches, are set to earn crores. Jiostar, which holds the official TV and digital rights to the IPL, has already sold 90% of its advertising inventory, marking a 58% growth compared to last year's revenue of Rs 3,900 crore. Revenue split is expected to be approximately 55% from digital platforms.

Jio-Star

The IPL 2025 ecosystem is expected to generate between Rs 6,000 crore and Rs 7,000 crore in advertising revenue overall, including TV, digital platforms, team sponsorships, and field advertising. Of this, Jiostar is targeting Rs 4,500 crore, up from Rs 4,000 crore last year, according to an Economic Times report. For IPL 2025, Jiostar has already secured 12 sponsors across multiple categories. Key sponsorship assets, including co-powered and co-explanatory deals, have been sold at prices ranging from Rs 106 crore to Rs 239 crore. In particular, digital advertising slots for Connected TV (CTV) are priced at Rs 8.5 lakh for a 10-second slot, while mobile video ads are priced at Rs 250 per impression (CPM).

CSK Revenue

It is estimated that the 10 IPL teams will collectively earn Rs 1,300 crore through sponsorships. Leading franchises such as Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bangalore are likely to receive sponsorship revenue of Rs 100-Rs 150 crore each. Most of the team sponsorship slots are almost sold out, with eight to ten sponsors per team. Brands like Jio and Dream 11 have partnered with several IPL teams. This adds significant value to their advertising campaigns. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), along with key contributors including the Tata Group, My11Circle, Ceat, and AngelOne, is expected to generate revenue of Rs 800-Rs 900 crore through sponsorships.

