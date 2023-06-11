Entertainment

​BTS Net Worth 2023: Who is the richest member? Know HERE

BTS has been ruling the world of hip-hop. Their achievements have led to immense growth amongst fans worldwide. Let's know about their net worth and brand deals

BTS

As per reports, the boy band is estimated to have a combined net worth of $3.6 billion! In 2023. Before the IPO of HYBE, it was between $120-$150 million.
 

Annual incomes and shares

Through music projects, album sales, tours, online concerts, brand deals and additional shares in HYBE, they have an annual income of $60 million.
 

RM

The leader of the Idol group has an estimated income of $20-$22 million, and he is also the owner of a $5 million apartment in Seoul.
 

Suga

The rapper has a net worth of $23-$25 million (Rs 200 crores). His earnings are from performances, various endorsements and investments.

JIN

Kim-Seokjin has net worth currently stands at $20 million, which is Rs 165 crore.
 

V

The artist is rumoured to have an earning of $20 million. His net worth is majorly from singing, dancing, brand deals, modelling and stocks in HYBE.

J-Hope

Rumoured to be the highest paid member of the Bangtan boys, J-Hope has a net worth that stands between $24-$26 million.

Jimin

Having purchased a flat in Korea’s Beverly Hills for $5.3 million and an old one in Banpo Jugong for $3.9 million, he has a net worth of $20 million from his work and deals. 
 

Jungkook

The artist is rumoured to have an earning at $20 million. His net worth is majorly from singing, dancing, brand deals, modelling and stocks in HYBE.

